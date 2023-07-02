Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards: The 2023 winners
All that’s great about people from all four corners of the country was celebrated at this year’s Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, in partnership with Ulster Bank.
Selfless deeds and acts of bravery saw individuals and groups from all walks of life honoured at our gala event in the Culloden Estate and Spa in Cultra, Co Down on Friday night.
The first award of the evening was Caring Spirit, sponsored by Power NI, which went to Gary Trew and was presented by singer Tony Christie and UTV’s Paul Clark.
Gary initially volunteered for a year at the Antrim Gateway Club helping those with learning difficulties — and 37 years later this inspirational man is still there.
The Young Carer award, sponsored by Thompson’s Tea, went to Abbie Gollogly and was given to her by Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough and TikTok influencer India Sasha.
Abbie had been nominated by her mum because she is a vital help to her at home looking after her three brothers who have autism.
The 999 Hero honour, sponsored by Shield Accident Management, went to the team — and dogs — of K9 Search and Rescue, given to them by Emmerdale actress Natalie Ann Jamieson and Thin Lizzy singer Ricky Warwick.
Among the impressive tasks undertaken by these volunteers was tackling the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkey earlier this year searching for survivors.
Our Environmental Hero was Ruby Free, who was given the prize, sponsored by Concentrix, by Coronation Street stars Chanique Sterling-Brown and Michael Condron.
Ruby is a prominent member of the Surfers Against Sewage NI group who volunteer to clean our beaches to make them safe and healthy for animals and sea life as well as humans.
Ireland rugby international Jacob Stockdale and ex-Northern Ireland defender Gareth McAuley were on hand to present the Spirit of Sport, sponsored by Decathalon.
That went to fit as a fiddle Pearse Tipping who — at the grand age of 90 — runs weekly spin classes in a gym in Lurgan.
Cora Bogue from Co Fermanagh was given the Overcoming Adversity award, sponsored by Coca Cola, by TV actor and former I’m A Celebrity winner Christopher Biggins and country singer Cliona Hagan. This ever-smiling young lady has not let learning disabilities hold her back and she is now a valued member of the kitchen staff at the Lough Erne Resort where she is a full-time member of the pastry chef team.
Our Charity Champion this year is Yasmin Geddis, with her award, sponsored by Kingsbridge Foundation, presented to her by actor James Martin.
Yasmin lost her beloved brother Zachary to suicide in 2017 when he was aged 20 and in his memory created The Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust.
The Coleraine-based non-profit charitable organisation is dedicated to raising mental health awareness and decreasing the stigma surrounding suicide.
Seamus Crossan was given the Spirit of Health award, sponsored by Balmoral Healthcare and presented by actor Dan Gordon and Loose Women regular and former Birds of a Feather actress Linda Robson.
He has a busy day job as a mental health nurse manager but in his spare time he and his friends at the running club he set up in Derry raise thousands in cash for many local charities.
The Spirit of Education honour, sponsored by the Public Health Agency, went to Séana Maguire, who received her trophy from Emmerdale’s Dominic Brunt and TV personality Debbie McGee.
She’s the Head of Spanish at Aquinas Grammar School, Belfast, but was celebrated because of her work in highlighting the topic of organ donation and the gift of life to her pupils.
Louise Taylor from Lurgan was named our Unsung Hero, sponsored by The Boulevard, and presented by Danny O’Carroll — Buster from Mrs Brown’s Boys — and Mel Schilling, one of the experts on Married At First Sight Australia. She founded the Little Forget Me Nots Trust — a Northern Ireland-wide charity that supports families that have experienced pre-teen child loss.
And little hero Alfie Pentony from Newry was given the Spirit of Youth award, sponsored by Better Gym, by Derry Girls’ Leah O’Rourke and Ireland’s Eurovision singer Brooke Scullion. The brave little fighter is just 10 and refuses to let Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a fatal disease, hold him back from the things that he loves, like football and boxing.
The awards were hosted by UTV presenter Pamela Ballantine and Q Radio’s Ibe Sesay, who asked Gary Lightbody how it felt to be receiving his Outstanding Contribution award.
The rocker set up the Lightbody Foundation which has donated more than £1million to charitable causes such as mental health and suicide prevention.
“It’s more terrifying than I expected it to be! I wasn’t expecting this,’’ he replied.
Gary’s award was presented by Mediahuis Ireland CEO Peter Vandermeersch and Terry Robb of Ulster Bank.
Courageous detective John Caldwell got a standing ovation as he was awarded the Special Recognition honour by Gillian Winters from Ulster Bank and Sunday Life editor Martin Breen.
Terry Robb, Head of Personal Banking at Ulster Bank, said: “Each year we get a snapshot of ordinary people who do extraordinary things and are humbled and honoured to partner with the Sunday Life to tell these stories.
“Congratulations to all of the winners, keep inspiring others with the great work that you do and we will continue to shine a light on you and the incredible organisations you represent.”
Highlights of what was such an uplifting event will be broadcast later this month as follows: