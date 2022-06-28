The Belfast Telegraph Property Awards have returned for 2022

The Belfast Telegraph Property Awards in partnership with Electric Ireland have returned, and they are bigger and better than ever.

The awards ceremony honouring the winners in 16 categories will be held on November 18 at The Crowne Plaza Hotel in south Belfast.

This year marks the first time the awards have been held since 2019.

Clare McAllister, Head of Business Sales & Service, Electric Ireland, said: “At Electric Ireland we are delighted to return as title sponsor of the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards in what will be a banner year for the ceremony.

“A record 16 award categories is a testimony to the breadth of talent and expertise working across the broad spectrum of Northern Ireland property.

“We’re so pleased to see the event return to the calendar for 2022 and look forward to celebrating this incredible industry come November.”

It’s the sixth year in which the Belfast Telegraph has held the Property Awards to highlight the impact of the industry on everything from the economy, the environment, our heritage and our future.

Belfast Telegraph editor in chief Eoin Brannigan said: “We are delighted to bring back the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards in partnership with Electric Ireland for the first time since 2019.

“The awards are the biggest event of their kind in the property industry here and are eagerly awaited by everyone.

“Thank you to our chief sponsor Electric Ireland and all our headline sponsors. We look forward to seeing everyone on November 18.”

The Belfast Telegraph is also announcing a new chairperson of the judging panel in the awards.

Dr Sharon McClements, the president of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) in Northern Ireland, and a lecturer in the UIster University Belfast School of Architecture and Built Environment, takes over from Professor Alastair Adair.

Entries across 16 categories are now open, including the new categories of Climate Property Company of the Year and Property Legal Team of the Year. The closing date is October 7.

To enter, go to www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/propertyawards/enter. For table bookings or further information on the Property Awards, email karen.mcgarvey@mediahuis.co.uk