Ulster Bank returns as headline sponsor of the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards

The 23rd Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank features a new chair of the judging panel

Mark Crimmins, head of Ulster Bank, Northern Ireland, and Belfast Telegraph business editor Margaret Canning, launch the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards. Ulster Bank is the event's headline sponsor for the seventh year in a row

The Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2023 in partnership with Ulster Bank have launched with new categories including Tourism & Hospitality Company of the Year and Employer of the Year.

There are also categories for small, medium and large businesses, as well as start-up and emerging companies, exporters, retail businesses and the food and drink sector, to name a few.

This is Ulster Bank’s seventh year as overall sponsor of the awards, which recognise and celebrate the successes of individuals and organisations in the Northern Ireland business community.

Now in their 23rd year, the awards attract entries from across all sectors and sizes of business.

This year’s awards welcome a refreshed judging panel including a new panel chair, Clare Guinness, innovation district director at Innovation City Belfast. Clare will be joined by experts from across a range of sectors in the Northern Ireland business community.

As well as 17 categories that companies can enter, there will also be an Outstanding Business of the Year award presented with the winner selected from the category winners, and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Last year’s winners of these awards were Almac and Patrick McAliskey, chairman of Outsource Group.

Mark Crimmins, head of Ulster Bank, NI said: “The role of honour for the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank serves as an important and timely reminder of the talent, innovation and expertise demonstrated daily by firms and business leaders right across Northern Ireland.

“Looking back at what the business community has achieved here throughout the last 12 months, I have every confidence that this year’s cohort of winners will be equally impressive as those we have previously celebrated, and we are proud to partner with the Belfast Telegraph once again to give them the recognition they so richly deserve.

“Regardless of size or sector, the awards present a unique opportunity for companies to showcase their accomplishments and I would encourage all businesses to put themselves forward for consideration — especially to our new categories which reward excellence in workplace health and wellbeing, travel and tourism, and sustainable business practices.”

Eoin Brannigan, editor in chief of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, said: “We are delighted to again join forces with Ulster Bank for the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards.

“There’s no question the last 12 months have been tough for companies but there’s no shortage of resilient businesses that have managed to flourish against the odds.

“Thank you to Ulster Bank for its support, and to our new judging panel chairperson, Clare Guinness, for coming on board and bringing her vast experience to the role.”