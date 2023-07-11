Unsung Hero: Bereaved mum Louise puts other families first

Louise channels heartbreak over son’s death into trust helping parents facing worst nightmare

Louise Taylor wins the Unsung Hero Award, presented by Chris Nelmes, retail director of The Boulevard, alongside Danny O'Carroll and Mel Schilling (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

Time and again the courage of people who make personal adversity a driving force for change is celebrated at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, in partnership with Ulster Bank.

Louise Taylor, from Lurgan, is proof positive of this. She was named our Unsung Hero after founding the Little Forget Me Nots Trust, a charity that supports families who lose children before they turn teenagers.

She decided to take action after she lost her son, Ruben, in the middle of pregnancy in 2015.

Now, three years after setting up the service, which is based at the family funeral director business in the town, she is helping other parents come to terms with devastating loss.

Louise said: “Grief came into my world. I appreciated the moment that my mum and dad held my hand through the most devastating time in my life.

“I said, ‘I want to be that for the next person that comes into my world’.

“Then this opportunity came to purchase this building, and I said, ‘Daddy, if I’m going to be getting involved in this, I don’t want it to be doom and gloom. I want this to be airy. I want people to walk in off the street and ask us questions about something that no one really tackles in everyday life’.

“I think we’ve met it in the middle. You can have privacy in here, lock the door and talk about your loved one, but then it’s also inviting, so that if you’re in that frame of mind where you want to talk, maybe this is a space you can talk more.”

Louise hosts workshops for bereaved parents

The former event planner set up her trust in 2020 and has been on a learning curve as she develops and hones the support she offers to others.

Louise said: “At the start, I didn’t really know where I was going with it. All I really knew was that I wanted to hold another mummy and daddy’s hands while they were experiencing loss.

“I didn’t know what way that looked, and we are still learning — it’s only year three.

“Often we are asking them, ‘Where do you need the support?’ We can only deal with what’s in front of us.

“You could be speaking to a bereaved mummy in such tragic circumstances, but they’re not a statistic to us, they are real life.

“We’re going to help them turn around and get back to talking to their family, get back into their community and get back into work again.

“Ultimately, that is where I would love to see the people who come into our world. [I want them to be] able to get back into their work and I don’t want this to be their stop.

“They need to find some way to find joy again and live their life, and not feel guilt because they’re happy.

“That’s why I’m doing all of this. I’m still learning and I’m just so thankful to the families that trust us with their journeys and their stories to help us grow.”

Louise launched Little Forget Me Nots in 2018

Louise’s selfless initiative saw her win our Unsung Hero award, which was sponsored by The Boulevard and presented by Danny O’Carroll (Buster from Mrs Brown’s Boys) and Mel Schilling, from Married At First Sight Australia.

Louise said: “Even now, I can’t still share my story with people because it’s so sensitive, but I’m able to park it to an area of my brain and I’m able to help another person.

“I do want to talk about how, out of a sad situation, you can find joy again. You can liaise with other families and work out a way of doing life again.

“Come to us, tell us where are you at, share your story with us and we’ll give you whatever support you need.”

​For more information on Little Forget Me Nots Trust, visit littleforgetmenotstrust.com