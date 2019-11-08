Wait is over for inaugural Belfast Telegraph IT Awards

Top professionals from firms within Northern Ireland's growing IT industry will attend the evening ceremony in the city's MAC Theatre.

Winners will be announced across 13 categories, honouring companies and their IT projects, as well as the achievements of individuals.

Leaders will be recognised in the categories of Young IT Professional of the Year, IT Woman of the Year and IT Professional of the Year.

Major IT companies like Novosco and Allstate are among the finalists, as well as younger businesses like My Pizza Slice Ltd.

But the awards also recognise the achievement of non-IT companies and charities who have excelled in how they've harnessed IT to improve their businesses and aims. Examples include the Driver and Vehicle Agency, Randox Laboratories and Action Cancer.

Professor Karen Rafferty, head of the School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Queen's University, said: "As chairperson of the judging panel, I am looking forward to the awards ceremony, which promises to be a great gathering of the brightest and best from the IT industry.

"The entries have been invariably of high quality, and we truly had a difficult time producing a shortlist for each category, such was the high standard. We wish everyone who's progressed on to the shortlist the best of luck."

Peter Guzhar, a partner in the commercial litigation team at Carson McDowell, said it was proud to support the awards.

"We are heavily involved in this area, both through our work with exciting tech start-ups, indigenous IT companies and large-scale international investors, as well as our partnership with the globally recognised NI Cyber Cluster," he said.