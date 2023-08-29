What 2023 holds in store for NI real estate

Commercial property market in NI continues landmark transactions

At a time when the economy as a whole is still relatively subdued and overall growth remains slow, the commercial property market in Northern Ireland has continued to see a steady stream of significant transactions and deal activity across the market.

Emma Cooper, partner in the real estate team at Carson McDowell, which is sponsoring the Commercial Development of the Year award at the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards, says no one sector of the market has dominated over the past 12 months, but that almost all have been active.

Emma says: “While there are undoubtedly challenges in the economy and for the real estate sector, there continues to be a lot of activity across the board.

"Carson McDowell has acted on a number of landmark transactions and represented clients who are developing some of the flagship property projects shaping Belfast and Northern Ireland.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring Commercial Development of the Year and supporting the recognition of our market’s innovative and committed commercial property developers.

“Weavers Cross, home of the new Belfast Transport Hub and Grand Central Station, has broken ground, with our client MRP chosen as the commercial development partner by Translink. It is a multi-year project which will be a real driver for construction and economic growth in the city for the foreseeable future.

“Similarly, as occupiers work out what they want from an office post-pandemic, we continue to see good demand for the Grade A space that our clients like Belfast Harbour have brought forward at City Quays 3, which is now home to the likes of Aflac, Investec and Santander.

“It will be interesting to see how projects now coming to market, such as The Paper Exchange attract tenants and how employers choose to use their space in a world where hybrid working is the norm.

“The universities also continue to be busy, the growth of the new University of Ulster Belfast campus and the boom in student accommodation has continued, which is bringing more young people back to the city centre and adding an energy to a part of town that has been in decline for several years.

“As the sole legal provider to both of the universities, we are delighted to play a part in helping to reshape the city centre to which we are committed.”

Looking at the year ahead, Emma adds: “Now, more than ever, there is huge potential to welcome inward investment and to profit from the unique position of Northern Ireland, as demonstrated by the forthcoming Northern Ireland Investment Summit.

“We recognise the hurdles both at a macro and micro level, such as, for example, the recent planning changes which are impacting upon the deliverability of mixed use and residential schemes.

“However, there is great work happening in leisure, transport, tourism and hospitality to try to make Belfast a place people want to spend time in, and we are even seeing a number of new entrants to the retail market.

“Innovative development schemes are coming forward with a common focus on ESG and carbon net zero, which will significantly enhance city centre living, learning and working.

“Our real estate team at Carson McDowell are proud to advise our market’s investors, developers and stakeholders in shaping the next generation of commercial property developments. We wish all of the deserved nominees the best of luck at the 2023 awards.”

Entries for the awards are open until September 7 at www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/propertyawards/enter.