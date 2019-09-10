Wilson Nesbitt Solicitors 'immensely proud' to sponsor property deal of the year in Belfast Telegraph Property Awards

Wilson Nesbitt Solicitors has once again lent its support to the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards by sponsoring the Property Deal of the Year category.

The company has recently moved to new state-of-the-art offices in Belfast's Alfred Street.

Commercial property partner Neil Logan says the move gave the team a real insight into just how crucial a role that professionals in the property industry serve.

Mr Logan says: "The recent relocation of our Belfast office gave us the opportunity to be the client for a change.

"Being used to providing legal assistance to our own clients may prepare you for the legal complexities that come with acquiring new premises but being exposed to all of the other stresses and strains involved in the process was a real eye opener.

"Engaging the services of a local agent to source properties for us was invaluable."

Mr Logan says that running a business and looking after their own clients left little time to trawl through the property pages, so having a good agent took a lot of the pressure off.

He says: "Acquiring the property was only the beginning of the process though.

"The next four months were spent fitting out the premises to a standard that would serve our staff and clients for the next five years. By the time moving day finally arrived I believe that all of the partners of the firm had a new-found appreciation for all of the hard work and effort played by all professionals in the property process."

Sponsoring the Property Deal of the Year Award for the fifth year is, he says, something which the firm is "immensely proud of".

Mr Logan adds: "As property lawyers we know only too well that we play only one part in the overall process of buying and selling property.

"These awards recognise all of the key players in the local property scene and are an opportunity to acknowledge all of the things that make our property market a success.

"We would like to wish all of the entrants good luck on the day and look forward to celebrating with you all on November 15."

Entries are now open and businesses are encouraged to begin their submissions at www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/propertyawards/enter