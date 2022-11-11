Winners are revealed in the 2022 Belfast Telegraph IT Awards

A glittering ceremony, hosted by comedian Neil Delamere, has been held at Belfast’s MAC Theatre to celebrate the cream of the IT industry in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s Department of Finance has been the overall winner in the 2022 Belfast Telegraph IT Awards in partnership with Telefónica Tech UK & Ireland.

The awards, which took place on Friday at the MAC Theatre in Belfast, showcase the achievements of the IT industry in Northern Ireland.

The IT sector here continues to grow at pace and it has a significant and positive impact on the economy.

There are now over 30,000 people in jobs in the sector in Northern Ireland on salaries paying above the national average.

Winners were named across 18 categories at the awards, which were hosted by comedian Neil Delamere.

And the Department of Finance won the top award for its work in coordinating input from stakeholders into the Covid-19 certification process. It also triumphed in the category of public sector IT project of the year.

The judging panel, led by Noel Brady, managing director of Consult NB1, said: “This was a substantive multi-agency project which played a critical role in the Covid certification roll-out in NI and leaves a significant legacy for wider NI Government to leverage in other IT solutions.”

Comedian Neil Delamere entertains people at the Belfast Telegraph IT Awards 2022.

Business Editor Margaret Canning at the Belfast Telegraph IT Awards.

Mark Gorton Chief Executive Officer Telefonica Tech speaking at the Belfast Telegraph IT Awards

Mark Gorton Chief Executive Officer Telefonica Tech speaking at the Belfast Telegraph IT Awards

Comedian and singer Ever Maguire entertains people at the Belfast Telegraph IT Awards 2022.

It was the second year in which Telefónica Tech UK & Ireland supported the awards as headline sponsor.

Its chief executive Mark Gorton said: “It was fantastic to be at the Belfast Telegraph IT Awards, which is a brilliant celebration of the sector in Northern Ireland.

"The winners of the awards reflect the depth and quality of the industry and the quality work being done here by a wide range of companies and organisations.

"Telefónica Tech UK & Ireland is very proud to sponsor this year’s awards. Many congratulations to all of the winners.”

Eoin Brannigan, editor in chief of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, said: “It's been an honour to hold the Belfast Telegraph IT Awards in partnership with Telefónica Tech UK & Ireland for the second year in a row.

“Congratulations to all our winners, who really deserve the recognition they've received tonight.

“Thank you to our overall sponsor, Telefónica Tech UK & Ireland, and to our category sponsors, for helping us host another amazing night.”

John Healy, the managing director of Allstate NI, was honoured with an award for Outstanding Contribution to the IT Sector.

Mr Healy has 25 years' experience in technology, predominantly in financial services.

Before joining Allstate, he led Citi's delivery centre in Belfast, providing IT, operations, HR, legal, finance and risk services to the broader Citi group as one of 27 global delivery centres

As part of the night’s entertainment, Mr Delamere, a regular on BBC NI’s The Blame Game, performed a stand-up set. There was also a performance from musical comedian Emer Maguire.

This year was the third IT Awards hosted by the Belfast Telegraph. The inaugural event was held in 2019, and after a hiatus during Covid-19 lockdowns, the awards returned in 2021.

Who won at the IT Awards?

Overall IT Team or Company of the Year Sponsor: Telefónica Tech UK&I Winner: Department of Finance (NI)

Best “Not for Profit” Sector IT Project of the Year Sponsor: Tata Consultancy Services Winner: GCD Technologies

Best Place to Work in IT (Large) Sponsor: Vanrath Winner: Rapid7

Best Place to Work in IT (Small) Sponsor: Vanrath Winner: Covernet

Best Use of Cloud Services Sponsor: Bromcom Winner: Options Technology

Cybersecurity Project of the Year Sponsor: NI Cyber Security Cluster Winner: Rapid7

Development Team of the Year Sponsor: HireIQ Recruitment Winner: Rakuten Blockchain Lab

DevOps Engineer of the Year Sponsor: APCOA Ltd Winner: Paddy Donnelly, Datactics

IT Professional of the Year Sponsor: Hays Recruitment Winner: John Carroll, Datactics

IT Project of the Year Sponsor: Codec Winner: GCD Technologies – Cash for Kids

IT Services Company of the Year Sponsor: Invest NI Winner: Options Technology

IT Team or Department of the Year Sponsor: Continu Winner: Randox

IT Woman of the Year Sponsor: Ulster University Winner: Suzi Murtagh, Allstate NI

Mobile App of the Year Sponsor: Version 1 Winner: INEQE Safeguarding Group, Safer Schools NI

Public Sector Project of the Year Sponsor: Civica Winner: Department of Finance (NI)

Small Supplier of the Year Sponsor: Allstate NI Winner: Covernet

Young IT Professional of the Year Sponsor: Fujitsu Winner: Ellen Marks, ubloquity

Outstanding Contribution to the IT Sector Sponsor: NB1 Winner: John Healy, Allstate NI