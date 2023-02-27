‘Winning Spirit of NI award made me want to work even harder’

Charity Champion Paul calls on the public to get nominations in for this year’s ceremony

Paul Toal with the Simon Community’s John Tully and Maeve Colgan from Cancer Focus NI ahead of last year’s Fun Run of the Glens

Paul on the way to collect his award

Paul (centre) with Dr Martin Shields from the Kingsbridge Healthcare Group and Derry Girls actor Ian McElhinney at last year’s awards show — © Stephen Hamilton

Someone who has raised nearly £500,000 for good causes could be forgiven for putting their feet up.

But Co Antrim man Paul Toal said winning our Charity Champion award last year spurred him on to do even more for charity.

His Fun Run of the Glens event alone has raised more than £400,000, with Cancer Focus NI one of the main beneficiaries.

That total is expected to pass the £500,000 mark in the coming years as the challenge grows in popularity.

Ahead of this year’s Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, in association with Ulster Bank, Paul said being named Charity Champion made him want to work even harder.

He added: “Having been humbled and invigorated by the award, I feel inspired for the future as far as event running and gathering money for Cancer Focus or other cancer charities is concerned. It has pushed me on.”

Paul Toal with the Simon Community’s John Tully and Maeve Colgan from Cancer Focus NI ahead of last year’s Fun Run of the Glens

Read more Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards: Nominate your 2023 unsung heroes

This year, three women hoping to represent Afghanistan in the Olympics are taking part in Paul’s Fun Run of the Glens.

He said: They had to leave Afghanistan due to Taliban takeover more than 18 months ago.

“Their story is quite compelling — cycling in the dark, dressed in men’s clothes, being stoned.

“Their desire for Olympic greatness, coming from that type of background, is truly humbling and inspiring.

“I’m very pleased to be able to invite them over and host them and their coaches on the day.

“Their story is one of oppression, especially in the female sphere, and we in Northern Ireland can begin to understand that, regardless of which side of the community you come from.”

With entries open for this year’s Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, Paul encouraged people to get their nominations in.

Paul on the way to collect his award

He said: “[Last year], I was sitting at the table with Rodney Connor, who was instrumental in putting the air ambulance helicopter in the air.

“He has generated hundreds of thousands of pounds — possibly into the millions — to keep that life-saving [work going].

“To be sitting at the same table and to be awarded on the same night as an individual of that calibre was so humbling.

“I also had the nurse Sarah Jayne Barr [who was awarded the Spirit of Health prize for her work during the Covid pandemic] at my table, and these are extremely decent people. It really is an event that is just life-affirming.”

Paul, from Cargan near Ballymena, got involved in raising money for charity after the death of his brother, Colm, in 1989.

His mother, Mary, died of cancer 10 years later.

He described those devastating blows as “life-directing moments” that inspired him to create “cycling and running and various adventure races and suchlike because there was always something playing at the back of mind that I wanted to do something to give back”.

Once again, this year’s Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Charity Champion category, which recognises someone who has worked tirelessly for a charity or as a fundraiser for many years, is sponsored by The Kingsbridge Foundation.

It is the charitable arm of the Kingsbridge Healthcare Group and a giving fund that is managed and supported in conjunction with the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland, alongside an internal advisory board of staff from across the group’s locations in Belfast and Ballykelly.

Dr Martin Shields, the medical director of the Kingsbridge Healthcare Group and the chair of the Kingsbridge Foundation Advisory Board, said his organisation was delighted to sponsor the award again.

He added: “The Kingsbridge Foundation fund is all about raising money for the local community through fundraising and initiatives that support charitable organisations and campaigns in Northern Ireland working in the areas of health and wellbeing, including mental health, disability, and physical health.

“There are so many people locally who go beyond the call of duty to demonstrate an act of kindness and give their own time freely to volunteer and raise funds for causes that are often close to their heart.

“This is exactly why we wanted to set up our own foundation: to give a platform for charity champions like this to approach us for fundraising and seek support so we can help them make a difference.

“These awards echo the ethos of the work that we do in the Kingsbridge Healthcare Group and The Kingsbridge Foundation.

“Having seen so many worthy winners recognised last year, we are proud and privileged to support them again this year.”

This year’s awards show, hosted by UTV’s Pamela Ballantine and Q Radio presenter Ibe Sesay, will be held at the Culloden Resort and Spa in Cultra on June 30.

The deadline for nominations is April 30, and the process for putting someone forward is simple. Just email your nomination to spiritofniawards@sundaylife.co.uk with an explanation of why you think your unsung hero deserves to be recognised.

Alternatively, you can post nominations to Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, 33 Clarendon Road, Belfast, BT1 3BG.

For more information about the Fun Run of the Glens on June 3, or to sign up for the event, visit https://cancerfocusni.org/event/frog23/