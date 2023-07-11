Young Carer Award: Selfless teen Abbie has a heart of gold

Shy schoolgirl helps her parents care for three autistic brothers

Abbie Gollogly is presented with the Young Carer Award by Jamie Thompson of Thompson’s Tea and Punjana, alongside Dean McCullough and India Sasha (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

It spoke volumes that the winner of the Young Carer award, 14-year-old Abbie Gollogly, was shy and reserved when we visited her at the family home in Mullaghbawn, Co Armagh.

That’s because the humble teenager never complains, preferring to get on with helping her grateful mum, Lindsay, and dad Paul with looking after her three younger brothers, who have autism.

She is particularly adept at meeting the needs of nine-year-old Nathan, who is non-verbal and has a learning disability, as well as assisting around the house with chores.

Lindsay said; “Abbie’s been a fantastic help to me. Having four kids is hard work, but having three with additional needs, it means Abbie’s been a godsend, being able to help with doing homework, maybe her sitting with one child while I’m with another.

“Then with Nathan, because he’s so complex, she’s brilliant with him, playing with him and interacting with him, making food or whatever he needs.

“It’s full-time work. It’s a lot for a very young person to take on. As a teenager, you expect to be able to go out and enjoy time with your friends. She still gets to do some of that, but it’s harder for her to have friends over to the house because the house can be busy. It’s just a whole different scenario.

“I’ve never been in this place before to experience it, so it’s new to me to have to actually rely on someone for an extra set of hands some days, but it’s a lot of responsibility for a teenager.”

Lindsay and Paul Gollogly with Abbie and sons John, Nathan and Steven

Lindsay describes Abbie has her “rock” and said that, as a family, they have been on a steep learning curve together as they rally round to help each other and especially her brothers — alongside Nathan, she helps out with John (11) and Steven (7).

She explained: “The boys all have different needs. Nathan is 24-hour supervision, whereas with the other two you can sort of work with them with books and toys and colouring in and things to keep them occupied. But with Nathan, you need to be with him all of the time. It’s very hard.

“Every day is a learning day, and when you think you sort of know what works for him, it mightn’t work tomorrow, so we’ve come to an acceptance of the range of needs in the house, but it can vary from one day to the next.

“One child can be brilliant today, but another could have a bad day tomorrow, so that affects everybody, and it can be quite difficult that way. It does affect the whole house.

“We’re still learning. Nathan was diagnosed six years ago, and when he got his diagnosis I didn’t think I’d be in the situation I’m in now with three diagnosed. It’s all hands on deck.”

Rosie, Abbie and Lindsay Gollogly at our awards (Photo by Stephen Hamilton)

Abbie’s dedication to her family saw her crowned with our Young Carer award, sponsored by Punjana Tea, and presented to her by Radio 1 host Dean McCullough and TikTok influencer India Sasha, who was one of this year’s Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards judges.

Lindsay said: “I was absolutely delighted for her. We had a fantastic night. It was honestly such an amazing experience, and I’m still in shock that she won.

“I do believe that young carers don’t get the recognition for what they deal with day in, day out.

“Our house is a really busy house, and have had my own health issues, so it’s just [about] needing that extra support because some days are harder than others.

“I’m asking a 14-year-old to take on a mummy’s role sometimes, and I can’t say enough just how amazing Abbie has been.”