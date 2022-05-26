2022 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards - in pictures

Home > In Pictures 2022 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards - in picturesConnor Diamond, Michelle McCaughran, Jackie O'Neill and Gavin Byers pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Karen McGarvey and Emma Deighan pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Eoin Maguire and Shauna Gallagher pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Quinten Scallon and Gillian Kelly pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Karen McGarvey and Emma Deighan pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Jacqueline Rooney and Scott Wilson pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Ellen Yates and Karen Yates pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Sami Taylor and Christina Curry pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Caroline Forrest, Sandra Overend and Deborah Madden pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Michael Nugent and Catriona Nugent pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Cara Pennell and Katie McLean pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Zivile Norkus pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Robyn Dodds, Kathy Richardson, Caroline Feeny and Rachael Walsh pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Lagan Seahorses choir pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Gemma O'Hagan, Maeve Finnegan, Ciara Boylan and Charlotte Goss pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Michael Campbell, Emma Corbett, Lucie Munier and Tom Mulhollannd pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Emma Meehan and Claire Rutherford pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Rachel and Rebecca Vance pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Cara Pennell and Katie McLean pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Donna Linehan and Jonny Hill pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Ryan McSorley, Colleen McSorley and Ian Zhang pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Ashleigh Fox and Sarah Boyd pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Jude Copeland and Kerry McCloy pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Kirsten Mullan, Deborah Madden and Hannah Crawford pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Rick Dyer and Fiona Dyer pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Rob Rees, Oonagh Arkins, Laura Haldane and Teresa Colgan pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Shaun Mulhern, Susan Cummings, Aleks Marsh and Stephen Smith pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Sonya Cassidy, Dr Terry Cross, Shauna Parkes and Michael McHugh pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Camden Group pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Guests from Versian 1 pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Rachelle Mackin and Jessica Gulbyte pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Sarah McFarland, Courtney Campbell, Zivile Norkus and Eva Strain pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Kirsten Mullan, Deborah Madden and Hannah Crawford pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Ed McCann, Mark Crimmins, Patrick McAlliskey and Professor Mark Durcan pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Cormac Freehill and Aaron McCarthy pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Guests from Wilson Nesbitt pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Guests from Henry Brothers pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Ed McCann, Mark Crimmins and Professor Mark Durcan pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Mark Crimmins and Patrick McAlliskey pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Guests from Jack Murphy Jewellers pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Rebecca Hollywood and Tory Anderson pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th May 2022 Guests from Dowds at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Guests from Van Rath pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Guests from Outsource pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Guests from Expleo Group pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Guests from Kane Group pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Guests from Jack Murphy Jewellers pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Th Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Guests from Hire IQ pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Guests from Edge Innovate pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Gabi Burnside and John Ferris pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Lyn Mutch & Colin Mutch pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Lyn Mutch & Colin Mutch pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Alan McGregor (Expleo) and Michael Fitzpatrick (Expleo) pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Jonny Weir, Barry McAleavey and Alexandra Whyte Outsource Solutions pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Jonny Weir, Barry McAleavey and Alexandra Whyte Outsource Solutions pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Hannah McAteer and Victoria Patton pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Hannah McAteer and Victoria Patton pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Emma Corbett and Lucie Munier pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Melissa Devlin, Simon Gough and Andrew Gough From GCD Technologies pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Jackie O Neill, Connor Diamond and Michelle Chambers pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Grace Graham, Caroline Armstrong and Martin McMullan pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Grace Graham, Caroline Armstrong and Martin McMullan pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Shauna Gallagher & Eoin Maguire from The Natural Beauty Pot pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Aine McElroy, Mary McMullen and Carnal McMillan Kane group building services ltd pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Courtney Campbell, Eva Strain and Susan Cummings pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Lagan Seahorses pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Caroline Feeney (green dress) and Rachael Walsh from Staffline Ireland pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Elaine Livingstone, Sharon McBratney and Stephanie Rogers - Asda community champions Portadown, Dundonald and Kilkeel pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Maeve Finnegan, Ciara Boylan, Charlotte Goss and Gemma O'Hagan pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.John Harkin and Ellys Perry pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Grainne McGarvey, Margaret Canning, Simon Cunningham and Glyn Roberts pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Grainne McGarvey and Margaret Canning pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Mark Simpson, Patrick McAliskey prof Mark Durkin and John Breslin pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Lorraine McKeown, Faye Thomas and Leah Heslip pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Kerry McCloy and Jude Copeland from Cleaver Fulton Rankin Solicitors pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Sam Best, David Beatty, Andy Hillis, Julie Shannon, Sue Bill and Brendan Woods pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Shauna Parkes,Terry Cross, Michael Mc Hugh and Sonya Cassidy pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Thu 26 May 2022 at 22:41Northern Ireland firms attend the 2022 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast.