2022 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards - in pictures

Connor Diamond, Michelle McCaughran, Jackie O'Neill and Gavin Byers pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Karen McGarvey and Emma Deighan pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Eoin Maguire and Shauna Gallagher pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Quinten Scallon and Gillian Kelly pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Karen McGarvey and Emma Deighan pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Jacqueline Rooney and Scott Wilson pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Ellen Yates and Karen Yates pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Sami Taylor and Christina Curry pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Caroline Forrest, Sandra Overend and Deborah Madden pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Michael Nugent and Catriona Nugent pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Cara Pennell and Katie McLean pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Zivile Norkus pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Robyn Dodds, Kathy Richardson, Caroline Feeny and Rachael Walsh pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Lagan Seahorses choir pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Gemma O'Hagan, Maeve Finnegan, Ciara Boylan and Charlotte Goss pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Michael Campbell, Emma Corbett, Lucie Munier and Tom Mulhollannd pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Emma Meehan and Claire Rutherford pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Rachel and Rebecca Vance pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Cara Pennell and Katie McLean pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Donna Linehan and Jonny Hill pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Ryan McSorley, Colleen McSorley and Ian Zhang pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Ashleigh Fox and Sarah Boyd pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Jude Copeland and Kerry McCloy pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Kirsten Mullan, Deborah Madden and Hannah Crawford pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Rick Dyer and Fiona Dyer pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Rob Rees, Oonagh Arkins, Laura Haldane and Teresa Colgan pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Shaun Mulhern, Susan Cummings, Aleks Marsh and Stephen Smith pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Sonya Cassidy, Dr Terry Cross, Shauna Parkes and Michael McHugh pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Camden Group pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Guests from Versian 1 pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Rachelle Mackin and Jessica Gulbyte pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Sarah McFarland, Courtney Campbell, Zivile Norkus and Eva Strain pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Kirsten Mullan, Deborah Madden and Hannah Crawford pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Ed McCann, Mark Crimmins, Patrick McAlliskey and Professor Mark Durcan pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Cormac Freehill and Aaron McCarthy pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Guests from Wilson Nesbitt pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Guests from Henry Brothers pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Ed McCann, Mark Crimmins and Professor Mark Durcan pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Mark Crimmins and Patrick McAlliskey pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Guests from Jack Murphy Jewellers pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Rebecca Hollywood and Tory Anderson pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th May 2022 Guests from Dowds at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Guests from Van Rath pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Guests from Outsource pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Guests from Expleo Group pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Guests from Kane Group pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Guests from Jack Murphy Jewellers pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Th Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Guests from Hire IQ pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Guests from Edge Innovate pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Gabi Burnside and John Ferris pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Lyn Mutch & Colin Mutch pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Lyn Mutch & Colin Mutch pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Alan McGregor (Expleo) and Michael Fitzpatrick (Expleo) pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Jonny Weir, Barry McAleavey and Alexandra Whyte Outsource Solutions pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Jonny Weir, Barry McAleavey and Alexandra Whyte Outsource Solutions pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Hannah McAteer and Victoria Patton pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Hannah McAteer and Victoria Patton pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Emma Corbett and Lucie Munier pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Melissa Devlin, Simon Gough and Andrew Gough From GCD Technologies pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Jackie O Neill, Connor Diamond and Michelle Chambers pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Grace Graham, Caroline Armstrong and Martin McMullan pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Grace Graham, Caroline Armstrong and Martin McMullan pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Shauna Gallagher & Eoin Maguire from The Natural Beauty Pot pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Aine McElroy, Mary McMullen and Carnal McMillan Kane group building services ltd pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Courtney Campbell, Eva Strain and Susan Cummings pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Lagan Seahorses pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Caroline Feeney (green dress) and Rachael Walsh from Staffline Ireland pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Elaine Livingstone, Sharon McBratney and Stephanie Rogers - Asda community champions Portadown, Dundonald and Kilkeel pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Maeve Finnegan, Ciara Boylan, Charlotte Goss and Gemma O'Hagan pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

John Harkin and Ellys Perry pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Grainne McGarvey, Margaret Canning, Simon Cunningham and Glyn Roberts pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Grainne McGarvey and Margaret Canning pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Mark Simpson, Patrick McAliskey prof Mark Durkin and John Breslin pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Lorraine McKeown, Faye Thomas and Leah Heslip pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Kerry McCloy and Jude Copeland from Cleaver Fulton Rankin Solicitors pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Sam Best, David Beatty, Andy Hillis, Julie Shannon, Sue Bill and Brendan Woods pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Shauna Parkes,Terry Cross, Michael Mc Hugh and Sonya Cassidy pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

thumbnail: Connor Diamond, Michelle McCaughran, Jackie O'Neill and Gavin Byers pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Karen McGarvey and Emma Deighan pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Eoin Maguire and Shauna Gallagher pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Quinten Scallon and Gillian Kelly pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Karen McGarvey and Emma Deighan pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Jacqueline Rooney and Scott Wilson pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Ellen Yates and Karen Yates pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Sami Taylor and Christina Curry pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Caroline Forrest, Sandra Overend and Deborah Madden pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Michael Nugent and Catriona Nugent pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Cara Pennell and Katie McLean pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Zivile Norkus pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Robyn Dodds, Kathy Richardson, Caroline Feeny and Rachael Walsh pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Lagan Seahorses choir pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Gemma O'Hagan, Maeve Finnegan, Ciara Boylan and Charlotte Goss pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Michael Campbell, Emma Corbett, Lucie Munier and Tom Mulhollannd pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Emma Meehan and Claire Rutherford pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Rachel and Rebecca Vance pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Cara Pennell and Katie McLean pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Donna Linehan and Jonny Hill pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Ryan McSorley, Colleen McSorley and Ian Zhang pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Ashleigh Fox and Sarah Boyd pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Jude Copeland and Kerry McCloy pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Kirsten Mullan, Deborah Madden and Hannah Crawford pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Rick Dyer and Fiona Dyer pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Rob Rees, Oonagh Arkins, Laura Haldane and Teresa Colgan pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Shaun Mulhern, Susan Cummings, Aleks Marsh and Stephen Smith pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Sonya Cassidy, Dr Terry Cross, Shauna Parkes and Michael McHugh pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Camden Group pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Guests from Versian 1 pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Rachelle Mackin and Jessica Gulbyte pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Sarah McFarland, Courtney Campbell, Zivile Norkus and Eva Strain pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Kirsten Mullan, Deborah Madden and Hannah Crawford pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Ed McCann, Mark Crimmins, Patrick McAlliskey and Professor Mark Durcan pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Cormac Freehill and Aaron McCarthy pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Guests from Wilson Nesbitt pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Guests from Henry Brothers pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Ed McCann, Mark Crimmins and Professor Mark Durcan pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Mark Crimmins and Patrick McAlliskey pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Guests from Jack Murphy Jewellers pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Rebecca Hollywood and Tory Anderson pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th May 2022 Guests from Dowds at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Guests from Van Rath pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Guests from Outsource pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Guests from Expleo Group pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Guests from Kane Group pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Guests from Jack Murphy Jewellers pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Th Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Guests from Hire IQ pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Guests from Edge Innovate pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
thumbnail: Gabi Burnside and John Ferris pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Lyn Mutch & Colin Mutch pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Lyn Mutch & Colin Mutch pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Alan McGregor (Expleo) and Michael Fitzpatrick (Expleo) pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Jonny Weir, Barry McAleavey and Alexandra Whyte Outsource Solutions pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Jonny Weir, Barry McAleavey and Alexandra Whyte Outsource Solutions pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Hannah McAteer and Victoria Patton pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Hannah McAteer and Victoria Patton pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Emma Corbett and Lucie Munier pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Melissa Devlin, Simon Gough and Andrew Gough From GCD Technologies pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Jackie O Neill, Connor Diamond and Michelle Chambers pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Grace Graham, Caroline Armstrong and Martin McMullan pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Grace Graham, Caroline Armstrong and Martin McMullan pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Shauna Gallagher & Eoin Maguire from The Natural Beauty Pot pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Aine McElroy, Mary McMullen and Carnal McMillan Kane group building services ltd pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Courtney Campbell, Eva Strain and Susan Cummings pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Lagan Seahorses pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Caroline Feeney (green dress) and Rachael Walsh from Staffline Ireland pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Elaine Livingstone, Sharon McBratney and Stephanie Rogers - Asda community champions Portadown, Dundonald and Kilkeel pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Maeve Finnegan, Ciara Boylan, Charlotte Goss and Gemma O'Hagan pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: John Harkin and Ellys Perry pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Grainne McGarvey, Margaret Canning, Simon Cunningham and Glyn Roberts pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Grainne McGarvey and Margaret Canning pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Mark Simpson, Patrick McAliskey prof Mark Durkin and John Breslin pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Lorraine McKeown, Faye Thomas and Leah Heslip pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Kerry McCloy and Jude Copeland from Cleaver Fulton Rankin Solicitors pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Sam Best, David Beatty, Andy Hillis, Julie Shannon, Sue Bill and Brendan Woods pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
thumbnail: Shauna Parkes,Terry Cross, Michael Mc Hugh and Sonya Cassidy pictured at the awards on Thursday evening at the Crowne Plaza. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Northern Ireland firms attend the 2022 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast.