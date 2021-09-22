Home > In Pictures Balmoral Show: Best of day 1 [Photos]Grace Wright 11 from Castlewellen. Red Satin Rabbit at the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021The Pigs enertain at the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021Naomi Hamilton of Sydenville Charlais at the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021Press Eye - Belfast - 22nd September 2021 Day 1 Balmoral Show After being canceled in 2020 and delayed by a few months this year sue to the COVID-19 Pandemic The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society. The Balmoral Show - Northern Irelands main agricultural show - takes places from Wednesday 22nd - Saturday 25th September at the home of the RUAS at the former Maze Prison outside Lisburn, Co. Down. . Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyePress Eye - Belfast - 22nd September 2021 Day 1 Balmoral Show After being canceled in 2020 and delayed by a few months this year sue to the COVID-19 Pandemic The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society. The Balmoral Show - Northern Irelands main agricultural show - takes places from Wednesday 22nd - Saturday 25th September at the home of the RUAS at the former Maze Prison outside Lisburn, Co. Down. . Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyePress Eye - Belfast - 22nd September 2021 Day 1 Balmoral Show After being canceled in 2020 and delayed by a few months this year sue to the COVID-19 Pandemic The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society. The Balmoral Show - Northern Irelands main agricultural show - takes places from Wednesday 22nd - Saturday 25th September at the home of the RUAS at the former Maze Prison outside Lisburn, Co. Down. . Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeEleni Hetherington (8) with stster Ria (3) from Rathriland Ethan Ligett (2) JERRETTSPASS at the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021Earinn Donaghy 4 from Omagh at the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021Motocross stunts at the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021at the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021Finn Devine Brownhill from Co.Tyrone at the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021James Rea preps his Pedigree Limousine Heifer. at the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021Hugh Stuart from Country Sticks at the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021Georgia Gray (3) and Alice Roulston (3) and the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021Georgia Gray (3) and Alice Roulston (3) and the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021First Minister Paul Givan and Health Minister Robin Swann at the COVID Vaccination centre during the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021The Flynn family arrive for the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021Belfast Telegraph VisualsWed 22 Sep 2021 at 12:57The best images from day one of the Balmoral Show