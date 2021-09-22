Balmoral Show: Best of day 1 [Photos]

Grace Wright 11 from Castlewellen. Red Satin Rabbit at the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021

The Pigs enertain at the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021

Naomi Hamilton of Sydenville Charlais at the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021

Press Eye - Belfast - 22nd September 2021 Day 1 Balmoral Show After being canceled in 2020 and delayed by a few months this year sue to the COVID-19 Pandemic The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society. The Balmoral Show - Northern Irelands main agricultural show - takes places from Wednesday 22nd - Saturday 25th September at the home of the RUAS at the former Maze Prison outside Lisburn, Co. Down. . Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - 22nd September 2021 Day 1 Balmoral Show After being canceled in 2020 and delayed by a few months this year sue to the COVID-19 Pandemic The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society. The Balmoral Show - Northern Irelands main agricultural show - takes places from Wednesday 22nd - Saturday 25th September at the home of the RUAS at the former Maze Prison outside Lisburn, Co. Down. . Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - 22nd September 2021 Day 1 Balmoral Show After being canceled in 2020 and delayed by a few months this year sue to the COVID-19 Pandemic The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society. The Balmoral Show - Northern Irelands main agricultural show - takes places from Wednesday 22nd - Saturday 25th September at the home of the RUAS at the former Maze Prison outside Lisburn, Co. Down. . Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Eleni Hetherington (8) with stster Ria (3) from Rathriland Ethan Ligett (2) JERRETTSPASS at the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021

Earinn Donaghy 4 from Omagh at the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021

Motocross stunts at the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021

at the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021

Finn Devine Brownhill from Co.Tyrone at the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021

James Rea preps his Pedigree Limousine Heifer. at the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021

Hugh Stuart from Country Sticks at the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021

Georgia Gray (3) and Alice Roulston (3) and the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021

the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021

Georgia Gray (3) and Alice Roulston (3) and the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021

First Minister Paul Givan and Health Minister Robin Swann at the COVID Vaccination centre during the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021

The Flynn family arrive for the first day of the Balmoral Show. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 22-09-2021

Belfast Telegraph Visuals

The best images from day one of the Balmoral Show