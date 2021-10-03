Home > In Pictures Belfast Marathon 2021 [Photos]Pacemaker Press 03-10-2021: More than 5,700 runners have been entered to take part in this year's Belfast City Marathon. It is the first marathon to be held in the city since 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The race began at 09:00 BST on Sunday on Prince of Wales Avenue in the Stormont Estate in Belfast. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race takes runners across east, north, west and south Belfast, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 3rd October 2021 General view of the start of the 2021 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon at the Stormont Estate, Belfast. Larry Watson, Peter Rogan and David Watson Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 3rd October 2021 General view of the start of the 2021 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon at the Stormont Estate, Belfast. Martin Davis, Rachel Davis and Jack Meegan Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 3rd October 2021 General view of the start of the 2021 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon at the Stormont Estate, Belfast. Sarak Kinsella, Marie Kirby and Nuala Dervan Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 3rd October 2021 General view of the start of the 2021 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon at the Stormont Estate, Belfast. Pacers at Stormont Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Winner of the mens race, Mick Clohissey. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye.Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 3rd October 2021 Winner of the Women's 2021 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon was Fionnuala Ross from Armagh AC The race started in the grounds of the Stormont Estate and finished in Ormeau Park. Photo by Declan Roughan / Press Eye. Lord mayor of Belfast Kate Nicholl pictured with Fionnuala Ross winner of the Belfast Marathon womenÕs race 2nd place Ciara Hickey and 3rd place Gladys Ganiel at Ormeau Park Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press. Mick Clohissey takes first place, Kyle Doherty second, and Colin Herron third, with Lord Mayor of Belfast Kate Nicholl. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye. Winner of the womens race, Fionnuala Ross. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye.Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 3rd October 2021 - General view of the 2021 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon which started in the grounds of the Stormont Estate and finished in Ormeau Park. Karol Doherty takes the win in the wheelchair race, pictured with Lord Mayor of Belfast Kate Nicholl. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye.Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 3rd October 2021 General view of the start of the 2021 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon at the Stormont Estate, Belfast. John Quinn Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. 