Belfast Marathon 2021 [Photos]

Pacemaker Press 03-10-2021: More than 5,700 runners have been entered to take part in this year's Belfast City Marathon. It is the first marathon to be held in the city since 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The race began at 09:00 BST on Sunday on Prince of Wales Avenue in the Stormont Estate in Belfast. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race takes runners across east, north, west and south Belfast, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.