Belfast Telegraph at 150: Images and front pages through the decades

Northern Ireland's First Minister Ian Paisley and Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness smile after being sworn in as ministers of the Northern Ireland Assembly, at Stormont Parliamentary Building, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Tuesday May 8, 2007. The unopposed election of Democratic Unionist Party chief Paisley and Irish Republican Army veteran McGuinness to lead a new 12-member administration heralded an astonishing new era for Northern Ireland following decades of bloodshed and political stalemate that left 3,700 dead. (AP Photo/Paul Faith, Pool)