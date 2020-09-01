Belfast Telegraph at 150: Images and front pages through the decades

Martin McGuinness's Funeral Takes Place In Derry...LONDONDERRY, NORTHERN IRELAND - MARCH 23: The funeral cortege passes through the streets of Derry on March 23, 2017 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. The funeral is held for Northern Ireland's former Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness who died on Monday 20th March 2017. He was once chief of staff of the IRA but later became Sinn Fein's chief negotiator in the talks that led to the Good Friday agreement bringing peace to Northern Ireland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)...I