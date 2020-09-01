Belfast Telegraph at 150: Images and front pages through the decades

Belfast Telegraph: newsboys. Nine-year-old Emmanuel McGee does his own advertising as he sells the Tele on Royal Avenue

The first edition of the Belfast Evening Telegraph on September 1, 1870.

The Clash, Photograph 1977 Adrian boot taken in Belfast city centre on display at the Art of Selling songs exhibition at the Ulster Museum. Pic by Peter Morrison

Presseye Northern Ireland - Van Morrison Concert - Cyprus Avenue - 31st August 2015 Photograph by Declan Roughan - Presseye Van Morrison on stage at the Cyprus Avenue concert. Van Morrison celebrated his 70th birthday with two concerts on Cyprus Avenue, the area of Belfast where he spend much of his early years. Heavy rain did not dampen spirits of the large crowd.

New Zealand v Ireland - Rugby World Cup 2019: Quarter Final...CHOFU, JAPAN - OCTOBER 19: Rory Best of Ireland shows appreciation to the fans following defeat in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Quarter Final match between New Zealand and Ireland at the Tokyo Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)...S

Queen Elizabeth II's Historic Visit To Ireland - Day One...DUBLIN, IRELAND - MAY 17: Queen Elizabeth II lays a wreath at Dublin Memorial Garden on May 17, 2011 in Dublin, Ireland. The Duke and Queen's visit is the first by a monarch since 1911. An unprecedented security operation is taking place with much of the centre of Dublin turning into a car free zone. Republican dissident groups have made it clear they are intent on disrupting proceedings. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)...I

Bill Clinton. US President's visit to N.I. 1995. President Clinton visits Violet Clarke's fruit shop on the Shankill Road, Belfast. 1/12/1995 THE PRESIDENT CLINTON MAKES HIS SELECTION.

The Bloody Sunday report.

Roy Lilley. Former Belfast Telegraph Editor Checking the new colour Belfast Telegraph. May 1985

PACEMAKER BELFAST AUGUST 1988 GEORGE BEST TESTIMONIAL AT WINDSOR PARK, BELFAST. 691/88/C

Barry McGuigan:Boxing. 19/11/1985.

LONDON - JUNE 8 : Barry McGuigan of Northern Ireland celebrates after beating WBA Champion Eusebio Pedroza of Panama at Loftus Road Stadium,London on the 8th of June 1985. Barry McGuigan won by a points decision after 15 rounds to become the new WBA Champion of the world.

An injured man is led away following the Abercorn Bar Bomb in March 1972.

Ireland Saturday Night. Ibrox fire 1971

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 1993: Joey Dunlop takes a tea break at the Carrowdore 100 in County Down, Northern Ireland. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Joey Dunlop funeral July 2000 Thousands of fans attended motorbike ace Joey Dunlop's funeral today at Garryduff, Ballymoney.

Belfast Telegraph. Page One. 20/6/2011 "A champion, a great...and he's ours" Rory McIlroy. Golf. US Open. Trophy.

Belfast Telegraph: Page One/ IRELAND SATUIRDAY NIGHT/ISN/LOYALISTS' DAY OF DEFIANCE AT BELFAST CITY HALL. 22/11/1985

Belfast Telegraph. Page One. 7/4/2011. "Carried on a sea of unity" Ronan Kerr. Funeral. Murdered. PSNI officer.

Belfast Telegraph : Page One. 5/6/2012. "Golden" Olympic Torch. Giants Causeway.

Belfast Telegraph:Page One/Nobel Prize. 14.10.1998. David Trimble, Bono and John Hume. 'PRIZE OF PEACE'

The Queen, Elizabeth 11. 2011 visit. Belfast Telegraph. Page One. 18/5/2011. The Queens historic visit to Dublin

Belfast Telegraph:Page One/Peace Agreement. David Trimble, Bill Clinton, Seamus Mallon and Tony Blair. 3.9.1998

Belfast Telegraph:Page One/Princess Diana. 1.9.1997

Belfast Telegraph:Page One/Omagh Bomb 17/8/1998

Belfast Telegraph. Page One. 13/7/2011. "Flames of hatred" Riots. Twelfth. Ardoyne. PSNI. Flashpoint.

Belfast Telegraph. Page One. Final 1/1/2010. Death of Cardinal Cathal Daly

Belfast Telegraph. Old Pictures. One of the making-up 'Stones'. it is here that the type is assembelled into page form.

FOOTBALL: GEORGE BEST. Football legend George Best, during the Northern Ireland v England match in October 1966.

File photo dated 10/04/98 of former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair (Left) and Irish Taoiseach Bertie Ahern signing The Northern Ireland Peace Agreement.

Motorcars:De Lorean/last minute preparations by employees before its trial on the track. 21/2/1980.

Newsroom following a bomb... Telegraph office.

NO BYLINE Tuesday 30th June 2015 After 25 years as Northern Editor of the Sunday World Jim McDowell steps down from the position. Jim McDowell pictured in the Sunday World office off Royal Avenue.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland 29th January 2014 - Picture by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Theresa Villiers pictured with Editor Mike Gilson at the offices of the Belfast Telegraph in Royal Avenue, Belfast during her vista this afternoon.

Renegade Loyalist Michael Stone is tackled by security officers as he enters Stormont. PHOTO ARTHUR ALLISON/PACEMAKER

Crowds in Belfast line the streets as soldiers returning from the Great War march past Belfast City Hall.

Martin McGuinness's Funeral Takes Place In Derry...LONDONDERRY, NORTHERN IRELAND - MARCH 23: The funeral cortege passes through the streets of Derry on March 23, 2017 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. The funeral is held for Northern Ireland's former Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness who died on Monday 20th March 2017. He was once chief of staff of the IRA but later became Sinn Fein's chief negotiator in the talks that led to the Good Friday agreement bringing peace to Northern Ireland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)...I

Barry McGuigan:Boxing, against Eusebro Pedroza at QPR football grounds. 8/6/1985.

Belfast Telegraph. Old Pictures. One of the bill printing machines.

Alex Higgins. Snooker Legend. Exhibition match at Waterfront. (19/06/1997)

PACEMAKER BELFAST MICHAEL STONE MILLTOWN CEMETRY 1988

Alex Higgins. Snooker Legend.

Northern Ireland's First Minister Ian Paisley and Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness smile after being sworn in as ministers of the Northern Ireland Assembly, at Stormont Parliamentary Building, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Tuesday May 8, 2007. The unopposed election of Democratic Unionist Party chief Paisley and Irish Republican Army veteran McGuinness to lead a new 12-member administration heralded an astonishing new era for Northern Ireland following decades of bloodshed and political stalemate that left 3,700 dead. (AP Photo/Paul Faith, Pool)

PRINCESS OF WALES: DIANA'S VISIT TO ULSTER 21/10/1985 / LOVELY TO SEE YOU, DIANATHE PRINCESS OF WALES SHAKES HANDS WITH WELL- WISHERS OUTSIDE THE UNIVERSITY OF ULSTER, AT YORK STREET,BELFAST, TODAY.......

Bishop Edward Daly - Bloody Sunday

Martin McGuinness funeral...Former US President Bill Clinton touches the coffin during the funeral of Northern Ireland's former deputy first minister and ex-IRA commander Martin McGuinness at St Columba's Church Long Tower, in Londonderry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 23, 2017. See PA story FUNERAL McGuinness. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire...A

Belfast Telegraph: Explosion. Building. 15/9/1976. No stopping the 'Tele' from hitting the streets, despite having been rocked by an explosion. Here newsboy Joe Officer makes his way through the rubble to sell Belfast Telegraph's.

Hank the dog...Hank the dog visits the Belfast Telegraph office on August 5th 2016 as one of the final guests to visit the office on Royal Avenue in Belfast to thank staff for assisting in his saviour ( Photo by Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph ) ...NEWS

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester inspecting air raid damage at Percy Street, Belfast. 21/4/1941

RAF. Spitfire. Belfast Telegraph. Spitfire Fund. Enniskillen

Life on the wing: Pilots of No.19 and No.616 Squadrons pose by a Spitfire. Sitting on the wing (left to right) are Brian Lane, 'Grumpy' Unwin and Francis Brinsden - with Flash the Alsatian and Rangy the Spaniel. In front, are Bernard Jennings, Colin MacFie, Howard Burton and the American volunteer Philip Leckrone. Three of the men - Lane, Burton and Leckrone - did not survive the war. MacFie went on to fly with Bader's Tangmere Wing until he was shot down in combat and captured in July 1941

The Queen. NI visit 1953. Queen Elizabeth's first visit to Northern Ireland. (July 1953)

Belfast. Titanic Era. Royal Avenue © National Museums Northern Ireland Collection Ulster Folk & Transport Museum

Flashback to 1963, when Belfast Ropeworks made this 19-inch circumference rope for the re-rigging of HMS Victory at Portsmouth. Pictured is Jim Thompson, a bogey-boy at the Belfast Ropework Co.Ltd. 26/9/1963

Strikes/Protests:Loyalist, Anti Anglo Irish Agreement protest meeting at Belfast City Hall. 'Ulster Says No'. 23/11/1985

Belfast. Streets. City Centre. Donegall Square.

MOTORCYCLING: JOEY DUNLOP. Joey Dunlop motorbike ace during a competition.

WORLD WAR II: BELFAST AIR RAIDS. HUGHENDEN AVENUE.15/16 April 1941. Hughenden Avenue (Cavehill Road). AR 96.

WORLD WAR II: BELFAST AIR RAIDS.HIGH STREET. 4/5 May 1941. High Street after being blitzed. AR 76.

Belfast Telegraph:Building/Royal Avenue. 1986

The Queen. NI visit 1953. Ballycarry children celebrate the Queen's Coronation.

MARY PETERS:MUNICH OLYMPICS 1972. Mary Peters:Athletics, with Olympic Gold medal she won in Munich. In Belfast City Centre.

Ulster Rugby - European Cup win 1999

Belfast Telegraph:Building/Royal Avenue.

King George V, at Belfast City Hall accompanied by Queen Mary to the opening of the first Ulster Parliament. 22/6/1921.

WORLD WAR II: BELFAST AIR RAIDS. SUNNINGDALE PARK. 4/5 May 1941. Furniture removed from houses. AR 154.

thumbnail: Belfast Telegraph: newsboys. Nine-year-old Emmanuel McGee does his own advertising as he sells the Tele on Royal Avenue
thumbnail: The first edition of the Belfast Evening Telegraph on September 1, 1870.
thumbnail: The Clash, Photograph 1977 Adrian boot taken in Belfast city centre on display at the Art of Selling songs exhibition at the Ulster Museum. Pic by Peter Morrison
thumbnail: Presseye Northern Ireland - Van Morrison Concert - Cyprus Avenue - 31st August 2015 Photograph by Declan Roughan - Presseye Van Morrison on stage at the Cyprus Avenue concert. Van Morrison celebrated his 70th birthday with two concerts on Cyprus Avenue, the area of Belfast where he spend much of his early years. Heavy rain did not dampen spirits of the large crowd.
thumbnail: New Zealand v Ireland - Rugby World Cup 2019: Quarter Final...CHOFU, JAPAN - OCTOBER 19: Rory Best of Ireland shows appreciation to the fans following defeat in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Quarter Final match between New Zealand and Ireland at the Tokyo Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)...S
thumbnail: Queen Elizabeth II's Historic Visit To Ireland - Day One...DUBLIN, IRELAND - MAY 17: Queen Elizabeth II lays a wreath at Dublin Memorial Garden on May 17, 2011 in Dublin, Ireland. The Duke and Queen's visit is the first by a monarch since 1911. An unprecedented security operation is taking place with much of the centre of Dublin turning into a car free zone. Republican dissident groups have made it clear they are intent on disrupting proceedings. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)...I
thumbnail: Bill Clinton. US President's visit to N.I. 1995. President Clinton visits Violet Clarke's fruit shop on the Shankill Road, Belfast. 1/12/1995 THE PRESIDENT CLINTON MAKES HIS SELECTION.
thumbnail: The Bloody Sunday report.
thumbnail: Roy Lilley. Former Belfast Telegraph Editor Checking the new colour Belfast Telegraph. May 1985
thumbnail: PACEMAKER BELFAST AUGUST 1988 GEORGE BEST TESTIMONIAL AT WINDSOR PARK, BELFAST. 691/88/C
thumbnail: Barry McGuigan:Boxing. 19/11/1985.
thumbnail: LONDON - JUNE 8 : Barry McGuigan of Northern Ireland celebrates after beating WBA Champion Eusebio Pedroza of Panama at Loftus Road Stadium,London on the 8th of June 1985. Barry McGuigan won by a points decision after 15 rounds to become the new WBA Champion of the world.
thumbnail: An injured man is led away following the Abercorn Bar Bomb in March 1972.
thumbnail: Ireland Saturday Night. Ibrox fire 1971
thumbnail: PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 1993: Joey Dunlop takes a tea break at the Carrowdore 100 in County Down, Northern Ireland. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON
thumbnail: Joey Dunlop funeral July 2000 Thousands of fans attended motorbike ace Joey Dunlop's funeral today at Garryduff, Ballymoney.
thumbnail: null
thumbnail: null
thumbnail: Belfast Telegraph. Page One. 20/6/2011 "A champion, a great...and he's ours" Rory McIlroy. Golf. US Open. Trophy.
thumbnail: Belfast Telegraph: Page One/ IRELAND SATUIRDAY NIGHT/ISN/LOYALISTS' DAY OF DEFIANCE AT BELFAST CITY HALL. 22/11/1985
thumbnail: Belfast Telegraph. Page One. 7/4/2011. "Carried on a sea of unity" Ronan Kerr. Funeral. Murdered. PSNI officer.
thumbnail: Belfast Telegraph : Page One. 5/6/2012. "Golden" Olympic Torch. Giants Causeway.
thumbnail: Belfast Telegraph:Page One/Nobel Prize. 14.10.1998. David Trimble, Bono and John Hume. 'PRIZE OF PEACE'
thumbnail: The Queen, Elizabeth 11. 2011 visit. Belfast Telegraph. Page One. 18/5/2011. The Queens historic visit to Dublin
thumbnail: Belfast Telegraph:Page One/Peace Agreement. David Trimble, Bill Clinton, Seamus Mallon and Tony Blair. 3.9.1998
thumbnail: Belfast Telegraph:Page One/Princess Diana. 1.9.1997
thumbnail: Belfast Telegraph:Page One/Omagh Bomb 17/8/1998
thumbnail: Belfast Telegraph. Page One. 13/7/2011. "Flames of hatred" Riots. Twelfth. Ardoyne. PSNI. Flashpoint.
thumbnail: Belfast Telegraph. Page One. Final 1/1/2010. Death of Cardinal Cathal Daly
thumbnail: Belfast Telegraph. Old Pictures. One of the making-up 'Stones'. it is here that the type is assembelled into page form.
thumbnail: FOOTBALL: GEORGE BEST. Football legend George Best, during the Northern Ireland v England match in October 1966.
thumbnail: File photo dated 10/04/98 of former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair (Left) and Irish Taoiseach Bertie Ahern signing The Northern Ireland Peace Agreement.
thumbnail: Motorcars:De Lorean/last minute preparations by employees before its trial on the track. 21/2/1980.
thumbnail: Newsroom following a bomb... Telegraph office.
thumbnail: NO BYLINE Tuesday 30th June 2015 After 25 years as Northern Editor of the Sunday World Jim McDowell steps down from the position. Jim McDowell pictured in the Sunday World office off Royal Avenue.
thumbnail: Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland 29th January 2014 - Picture by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Theresa Villiers pictured with Editor Mike Gilson at the offices of the Belfast Telegraph in Royal Avenue, Belfast during her vista this afternoon.
thumbnail: Renegade Loyalist Michael Stone is tackled by security officers as he enters Stormont. PHOTO ARTHUR ALLISON/PACEMAKER
thumbnail: Crowds in Belfast line the streets as soldiers returning from the Great War march past Belfast City Hall.
thumbnail: Martin McGuinness's Funeral Takes Place In Derry...LONDONDERRY, NORTHERN IRELAND - MARCH 23: The funeral cortege passes through the streets of Derry on March 23, 2017 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. The funeral is held for Northern Ireland's former Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness who died on Monday 20th March 2017. He was once chief of staff of the IRA but later became Sinn Fein's chief negotiator in the talks that led to the Good Friday agreement bringing peace to Northern Ireland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)...I
thumbnail: Barry McGuigan:Boxing, against Eusebro Pedroza at QPR football grounds. 8/6/1985.
thumbnail: Belfast Telegraph. Old Pictures. One of the bill printing machines.
thumbnail: Alex Higgins. Snooker Legend. Exhibition match at Waterfront. (19/06/1997)
thumbnail: PACEMAKER BELFAST MICHAEL STONE MILLTOWN CEMETRY 1988
thumbnail: Alex Higgins. Snooker Legend.
thumbnail: Northern Ireland's First Minister Ian Paisley and Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness smile after being sworn in as ministers of the Northern Ireland Assembly, at Stormont Parliamentary Building, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Tuesday May 8, 2007. The unopposed election of Democratic Unionist Party chief Paisley and Irish Republican Army veteran McGuinness to lead a new 12-member administration heralded an astonishing new era for Northern Ireland following decades of bloodshed and political stalemate that left 3,700 dead. (AP Photo/Paul Faith, Pool)
thumbnail: PRINCESS OF WALES: DIANA'S VISIT TO ULSTER 21/10/1985 / LOVELY TO SEE YOU, DIANATHE PRINCESS OF WALES SHAKES HANDS WITH WELL- WISHERS OUTSIDE THE UNIVERSITY OF ULSTER, AT YORK STREET,BELFAST, TODAY.......
thumbnail: Bishop Edward Daly - Bloody Sunday
thumbnail: Martin McGuinness funeral...Former US President Bill Clinton touches the coffin during the funeral of Northern Ireland's former deputy first minister and ex-IRA commander Martin McGuinness at St Columba's Church Long Tower, in Londonderry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 23, 2017. See PA story FUNERAL McGuinness. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire...A
thumbnail: Belfast Telegraph: Explosion. Building. 15/9/1976. No stopping the 'Tele' from hitting the streets, despite having been rocked by an explosion. Here newsboy Joe Officer makes his way through the rubble to sell Belfast Telegraph's.
thumbnail: Hank the dog...Hank the dog visits the Belfast Telegraph office on August 5th 2016 as one of the final guests to visit the office on Royal Avenue in Belfast to thank staff for assisting in his saviour ( Photo by Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph ) ...NEWS
thumbnail: The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester inspecting air raid damage at Percy Street, Belfast. 21/4/1941
thumbnail: RAF. Spitfire. Belfast Telegraph. Spitfire Fund. Enniskillen
thumbnail: Life on the wing: Pilots of No.19 and No.616 Squadrons pose by a Spitfire. Sitting on the wing (left to right) are Brian Lane, 'Grumpy' Unwin and Francis Brinsden - with Flash the Alsatian and Rangy the Spaniel. In front, are Bernard Jennings, Colin MacFie, Howard Burton and the American volunteer Philip Leckrone. Three of the men - Lane, Burton and Leckrone - did not survive the war. MacFie went on to fly with Bader's Tangmere Wing until he was shot down in combat and captured in July 1941
thumbnail: The Queen. NI visit 1953. Queen Elizabeth's first visit to Northern Ireland. (July 1953)
thumbnail: Belfast. Titanic Era. Royal Avenue © National Museums Northern Ireland Collection Ulster Folk & Transport Museum
thumbnail: Flashback to 1963, when Belfast Ropeworks made this 19-inch circumference rope for the re-rigging of HMS Victory at Portsmouth. Pictured is Jim Thompson, a bogey-boy at the Belfast Ropework Co.Ltd. 26/9/1963
thumbnail: Strikes/Protests:Loyalist, Anti Anglo Irish Agreement protest meeting at Belfast City Hall. 'Ulster Says No'. 23/11/1985
thumbnail: Belfast. Streets. City Centre. Donegall Square.
thumbnail: MOTORCYCLING: JOEY DUNLOP. Joey Dunlop motorbike ace during a competition.
thumbnail: WORLD WAR II: BELFAST AIR RAIDS. HUGHENDEN AVENUE.15/16 April 1941. Hughenden Avenue (Cavehill Road). AR 96.
thumbnail: WORLD WAR II: BELFAST AIR RAIDS.HIGH STREET. 4/5 May 1941. High Street after being blitzed. AR 76.
thumbnail: Belfast Telegraph:Building/Royal Avenue. 1986
thumbnail: The Queen. NI visit 1953. Ballycarry children celebrate the Queen's Coronation.
thumbnail: MARY PETERS:MUNICH OLYMPICS 1972. Mary Peters:Athletics, with Olympic Gold medal she won in Munich. In Belfast City Centre.
thumbnail: Ulster Rugby - European Cup win 1999
thumbnail: Belfast Telegraph:Building/Royal Avenue.
thumbnail: King George V, at Belfast City Hall accompanied by Queen Mary to the opening of the first Ulster Parliament. 22/6/1921.
thumbnail: WORLD WAR II: BELFAST AIR RAIDS. SUNNINGDALE PARK. 4/5 May 1941. Furniture removed from houses. AR 154.