Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th May 2022 10. Young Business Person of the Year Professor Nola Hewitt-Dundas, Pro Vice Chancellor, Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at Queen’s University Belfast presents the Highly Commended Young Business Person of the Year Awards to Ellen Yates from Taylor Yates and Sarah Gallagher from La Bella Vita at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022. Katie Matthews from The Mind Tribe UK won The Young Business Person of the Year Award. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.