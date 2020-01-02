Home > In Pictures Belfast Telegraph news images of 2019 [photos]Same-sex marriage campaigners for Northern Ireland hold a march and rally in Belfast City Centre from Writers Square to the City Hall. The rally was addressed by the Sara Canning (centre) partner of Lyra McKee who was murdered after being shot dead by dissident republican in Derry. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeSinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald and Arlene Foster attend a vigil at the scene of Lyra McKee's death. The death sparked a renewed emphasis for re-starting talks to restore the Stormont institutions. Photo Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker PressBoris Johnson realised his life-long dream of becoming Prime Minister in 2019.And Theresa May was in tears as she was ousted from Number 10.South Africa's flanker Siya Kolisi (C) lifts the Webb Ellis Cup as they celebrate winning the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)The funeral of Ian Ogle takes place in east Belfast on February 4th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)Journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead during rioting in Londonderry on April 18. Dissident republicans were blamed for killing the 29-year-old during rioting that came after police searches in Derry's Creggan area. Picture By: Pacemaker.Riot police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Bolivian ex-President Evo Morales and locals discontented with the political situation during a protest in La Paz on November 13, 2019. Bolivia's exiled ex-president Evo Morales said he was ready to return to "pacify" his country amid weeks of unrest that led to his resignation. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)The funeral of INLA man Martin McElkerney takes place in Divis, west Belfast on May 23rd 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)North Korean leader Kim Jong Un riding a white horse amongst the first snow at Mouth Paektu in October. (Photo by STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)Connor Currie, Morgan Barnard and Lauren Bullock, the three teenagers killed in the St Patrick's Day tragedy at the Greenvale Hotel in Dungannon.Forensics at the scene of the deaths of three teenagers in a queue for the St Patrick's Day party at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown, County Tyrone. Pic Colm Lenaghan/PacemakerA protest is held at the Avoniel bonfire in east Belfast on July 9th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)The annual Rossnowlagh Orange Order parade takes place in Co. Donegal on July 6th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph )Orangmen take a break at the annual Rossnowlagh Orange Order parade in Donegal. (Photo by Kevin Scott / Irish Independent)Orangemen at the annual Rossnowlagh Orange Order parade in Co Donegal. (Photo by Kevin Scott / Irish Independent)Football fans line the streets to see the Liverpool football team take part in an open-top bus parade around Liverpool after winning the Champions League final. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)US President Donald Trump arrives for a "Keep America Great" rally at Sudduth Coliseum at the Lake Charles Civic Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)A dancer of the Paris Opera Ballet performs during the dancing show "Degas Danse" on the sidelines of the exhibition "Degas at the Opera" at the Orsay museum in Paris. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP)US President Donald Trump steps into the northern side of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea, as North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un looks on. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP)A man evacuates a young bombing casualty after a reported air strike by regime forces and their allies in the jihadist-held Syrian town of Maaret Al-Noman in the southern Idlib province. (Photo by Abdulaziz KETAZ / AFP)Cardi B arrives for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP)The annual Rossnowlagh Orange Order parade in Co Donegal. (Photo by Kevin Scott / Irish Independent )Boyzone perform at Feile in the Falls Park, west Belfast on August 10th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott)Boyzone perform at Feile in the Falls Park, west Belfast on August 10th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott)Police deal with disorder at the Newlodge bonfire in north Belfast on August 8th 2019. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)Police deal with disorder at the Newlodge bonfire in north Belfast on August 8th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)Phil Coulter performs at Feile in Clonard Monastery, west Belfast on August 6th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott)Ronnie and Jean Patterson (92) at a care home on July 15th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)Shipyard workers protest outside Harland and Wolff in Belfast on July 26th 2019 as the shipyard is threatened with closure. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)Gina Murray with her niece Alicia Brown and granddaughter Courtney Brown at the premiere of the play What If at St Mary's University College Belfast. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)Shipyard workers protest outside Harland and Wolff in Belfast on July 26th 2019 as the shipyard is threatened with closure. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)Shipyard workers protest outside Harland and Wolff in Belfast on July 26th 2019 as the shipyard is threatened with closure. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)The games room on upper roof space towards the former bedrooms inside the former Kincora boys home in Belfast. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)Gizmo in the field on July 12th 2019 celebrating the victory of King William over King James during the Battle of the Boyne. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)The Vamps perform during their Four Corners Tour at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 28th 2018. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)Firefighters battle a blaze at McKenzies scrap metal plant on Duncrue Road, Belfast on June 3rd 2019. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)A ship sails down the River Lagan passing Titanic Belfast close to the H&W shipyard. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)A republican bonfire burns in the Bogside area of Londonderry on August 16th 2019. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)Walking to the upper roof space towards the former bedrooms Inside the former Kincora boys home in Belfast. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)Leanne Thompson mother of Gerard (Jerry) Thompson holding a photo of him at home on December 11th 2019. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)The Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo at the Titanic Exhibition centre in Belfast. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)Fireworks light up the skies as "Monster Mash" marks the beginning of Halloween celebrations in Belfast. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)A climate change protest takes place in Belfast city centre in September. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)A climate change protest takes place in Belfast city centre in September. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)A sculpture to mark the site where thousands of babies are laid to rest, beneath little more than a cluster of trees, was unveiled by Agnes Close (white jacket) at Belfast City Cemetery. Credit: Declan RoughanThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the National Stadium Belfast, home of the Irish Football Association.Credit: Kelvin Boyes / Press EyeDerry Girls cast members Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Dylan Llewellyn, and creator Lisa McGee at the 'Derry Girls' mural painted by UV Artists on the gable wall of Badger's Bar. Credit: Lorcan Doherty/Press EyeThe scene outside Derry Court House on Bishop Street following a bomb explosion. Credit: Lorcan Doherty/Press Eye.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding their son Archie during a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Mrs Tutu in Cape Town. Credit: Toby Melville/PA WireThe Duchess of Cornwall standing between the wings of artist Paul Curtis' mural entitled For All Liverpool's Liver Birds. Credit: Peter Byrne/PA WireThe Duchess of Sussex joining in with dancers as she and the Duke of Sussex leave the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA WireThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA WireIrish League footballer Jay Donnelly outside court before being sentenced to four months in prison for distributing an indecent image of a childThe funeral of murdered journalist Lyra McKee at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast on April 24. Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressSnow Patrol on their return to Ward Park in Bangor in April. Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressForensics at the the scene of an ATM raid in Co Antrim in January. Credit: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker PressFour time world Superbike champion Jonathan Rea after receiving the Freedom of the Borough of Antrim and Newtownabbey. Credit: Stephen DavisonThe scene of the abduction of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney in Co Fermanagh. Credit: Ronan McGrade/Pacemaker PressNorthern Ireland manager Michael O' Neill and Steven Davis after the teams clash against Holland in November at Windsor Park. Credit: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker PressSarah Ewart with her mother, Jane Christie, and Grainne Teggart, of Amnesty International at a court hearing on Northern Ireland's abortion lawsA vigil for murdered loyalist Ian Ogle in Belfast. Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressThe aftermath of a bomb attack outside Derry Courthouse. Credit: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker PressAlleged IRA bomber John Downey appears at Omagh Court. Credit: Colm Lenaghan/PacemakerWomen surround a bonfire at Avoniel Leisure Centre in Belfast over a council decision to remove material from the pyre. Credit: Arthur Allison/PacemakerWorkers at the Harland and Wolff shipyard locked themselves inside the main gate of the site in protest at its closure. Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker.Former Northern Ireland footballer Pat Jennings and George Best's sister Barbara McNarry at the unveiling of a statue of the football legend in Belfast. Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressJeff Wright, the Lead Pastor at the Green Pastures Church in Ballymena, Co Antrim. Credit: Stephen DavisonEmma Pengelly and Arlene Foster during the General Election count in Belfast in December. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)The Harland and Wolff cranes decorated for Christmas. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)Nigel Dodds during the General Election count in Belfast, where the incumbent was ousted by Sinn Fein's John Finucane. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)Thu 2 Jan 2020 at 13:52Take a look at our selection of pictures that made the news over the last 12 months.