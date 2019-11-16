Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo: Animal magic at Titanic Exhibition Centre [photos]

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Saturday 16 November 2019 Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo Saturday 16 November 2019 and Sunday 17 November 2019. Fitzy Foo and Claire Cullen from Newtownards. Claire says After the sudden death of both my parents (within 9 months) due to massive Heart attacks. I decided I would not become BITTER but BETTER! So out of a better place of renewed hope and some courage, I've written a series of picture books inspired from the adventures of my little Shih Tzu, Fitzy-Foo. Which my husband brought into our family on the eve of my fathers funeral. She is my little hero dog with a BIG heart! The feel good stories will inspire both children and adults alike. First edition LOVE NEVER FAILS inspired by the perfect real life wee heart she has on her right side! Love always Claire and Fitzy Foo xx