Colin Greenaway shared this picture of the interior of Carlisle Memorial Church on Clifton Street in Belfast

Sean Scott along with Lydia and John-Mark Scott from Closkelt, Ballyward at the Ulster Aviation Society open day at Maze

Visitors explore the history of the Old Museum Building at College Square North in Belfast

Alex (8) and Ben (6) McKenna from Moira at the Northern Ireland War Memorial in Belfast

Scores of people have taken advantage of the unique opportunity to visit rare and historic sites across Northern Ireland as part of European Heritage Open Days. Our readers shared some of their snaps from the weekend.