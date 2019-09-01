Bluegrass Omagh 2019 [Photos]

1st September 2019,Mandatory Credit ©Press Eye/Darren Kidd Thousands of visitors have flocked to the Ulster American Folk Park in Omagh this weekend for its annual celebration of all things bluegrass. Now in its 28th year, Bluegrass Omagh kicked off on Friday and runs right through until the closing Spirit of Bluegrass gospel concert tonight (Sunday, September 1). This yearÕs line-up includes the best in homegrown talent from across the UK and Ireland, accompanied by the biggest names in bluegrass and old- time music from North America including Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, Front Country, Hoot and Holler, Bill and the Belles and the Bailey Mountain Cloggers. Martha L Healy in the Ship& Dockside Gallery.