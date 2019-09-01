Home > In Pictures Bluegrass Omagh 2019 [Photos]Thousands flocked to the Ulster American Folk Park in Omagh for its annual celebration of all things bluegrass. Now in its 28th year, Bluegrass Omagh kicked off on Friday and runs right through until the closing Spirit of Bluegrass gospel concert on Sunday, September 1. Pic Press Eye/Darren Kidd1st September 2019, Mandatory Credit ©Press Eye/Darren Kidd Thousands of visitors have flocked to the Ulster American Folk Park in Omagh this weekend for its annual celebration of all things bluegrass. Now in its 28th year, Bluegrass Omagh kicked off on Friday and runs right through until the closing Spirit of Bluegrass gospel concert tonight (Sunday, September 1). Bailey Mountain Cloggers were joined on stage by Abbie Carmichael Bailey Mountain Cloggers were joined on stage by Abbie Carmichael, Rosa Kerr and Pippa Hyndman Bailey Mountain Cloggers were joined on stage by Abbie Carmichael, Rosa Kerr and Pippa Hyndman Martha L Healy in the Ship& Dockside Gallery. Paris Texas Band on the main stage. Paris Texas Band on the main stage. Chris Jones and the Night Drivers. Chris Jones and the Night Drivers. Sun 1 Sep 2019 at 16:13