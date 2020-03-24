Home > In Pictures Coronavirus: Northern Ireland enters 'lockdown' [Photos]In pictures, the coronavirus outbreak in Northern Ireland: Ellie McAuley tends to the lambs on her family farm as Northern Ireland goes into its first day of lockdown on March 24th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)The Westlink in west Belfast at 8.45am as Belfast goes into its first day of lockdown on March 24th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)People queue outside Iceland in east Belfast. Pic PresseyeAll play parks in the Belfast area have been closed by Belfast City Council for the next 3 weeks as the country tries to tackle the coronavirus. Pic PacemakerBelfast City centre on Tuesday with most businesses closed due to the Coronavirus, with restrictions on movements in Northern Ireland expected to last longer than three weeks. PHOTO COLM LENAGHAN/PACEMAKER PRESSBelfast City centre on Tuesday with most businesses closed due to the Coronavirus, with restrictions on movements in Northern Ireland expected to last longer than three weeks. PHOTO COLM LENAGHAN/PACEMAKER PRESSGeneral view of family members praying in St Peter’s Cathedral in west Belfast. The church remains open for individuals who wish to pray but all services have been cancelled. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press EyeThe Westlink in west Belfast at 8:45am as Belfast goes into its first day of lockdown on March 24th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)Office workers gather on both sides of Donegall Street following a fire alarm as Belfast goes into its first day of lockdown on March 24th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)Belfast City Council workers on the city streets as Northern Ireland goes into its first day of lockdown on March 24th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)Graffiti on the walls at freedom corner in east Belfast as COVID-19 claims a third life in Northern Ireland on March 23rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)Tue 24 Mar 2020 at 17:04