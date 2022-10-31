Derry carnival parade returns for 2022 NI Halloween celebrations - in pictures

Performers during the Derry Halloween parade in Londonderry. Picture date: Monday October 31, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Performers outside the Guildhall during the Derry Halloween parade (Niall Carson/PA)

Performers during the Halloween parade in Londonderry

Performers at the Halloween parade in Londonderry

Fireworks display in the skies over the River Foyle (Niall Carson/PA)

The underside of Derry’s Peace Bridge which was transformed into a projection screen as people entered the Forest of Shadows in St.Columb’s Park. Picture Martin McKeown. 30.10.22

A fire dancer in St.Columb’s Park which has been transformed into the Forest of Shadows trail in Derry’s Waterside. Picture Martin McKeown. 30.10.22

The Forest of Shadows in St.Columb’s Park which was filled with a series of ghostly projections as Derry marks Halloween. Picture Martin McKeown. 30.10.22

St. Columb’s Park House which is at the centre of the Forest of Shadows trail of Halloween projections in Derry’s Waterside Picture Martin McKeown. 30.10.22

The Forest of Shadows trail of Halloween projections in Derry’s Waterside as the city hosts the annual Halloween Festival. Picture Martin McKeown. 30.10.22

The Forest of Shadows in St.Columb’s Park which was filled with a series of ghostly projections as Derry marks Halloween. Picture Martin McKeown. 30.10.22

