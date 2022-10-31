Derry carnival parade returns for 2022 NI Halloween celebrations - in pictures

Home > In Pictures Derry carnival parade returns for 2022 NI Halloween celebrations - in picturesPerformers during the Derry Halloween parade in Londonderry. Picture date: Monday October 31, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA WirePerformers outside the Guildhall during the Derry Halloween parade (Niall Carson/PA)Performers during the Halloween parade in LondonderryPerformers at the Halloween parade in LondonderryPerformers during the Derry Halloween parade in Londonderry. Picture date: Monday October 31, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA WirePerformers during the Derry Halloween parade in Londonderry. Picture date: Monday October 31, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA WirePerformers during the Derry Halloween parade in Londonderry. Picture date: Monday October 31, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA WirePerformers during the Derry Halloween parade in Londonderry. Picture date: Monday October 31, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA WireFireworks display in the skies over the River Foyle (Niall Carson/PA)The underside of Derry’s Peace Bridge which was transformed into a projection screen as people entered the Forest of Shadows in St.Columb’s Park. Picture Martin McKeown. 30.10.22A fire dancer in St.Columb’s Park which has been transformed into the Forest of Shadows trail in Derry’s Waterside. Picture Martin McKeown. 30.10.22The Forest of Shadows in St.Columb’s Park which was filled with a series of ghostly projections as Derry marks Halloween. Picture Martin McKeown. 30.10.22The Forest of Shadows in St.Columb’s Park which was filled with a series of ghostly projections as Derry marks Halloween. Picture Martin McKeown. 30.10.22St. Columb’s Park House which is at the centre of the Forest of Shadows trail of Halloween projections in Derry’s Waterside Picture Martin McKeown. 30.10.22St. Columb’s Park House which is at the centre of the Forest of Shadows trail of Halloween projections in Derry’s Waterside Picture Martin McKeown. 30.10.22St.Columb’s Park House which is at the centre of the Forest of Shadows trail of Halloween projections in Derry’s Waterside Picture Martin McKeown. 30.10.22The Forest of Shadows trail of Halloween projections in Derry’s Waterside as the city hosts the annual Halloween Festival. Picture Martin McKeown. 30.10.22St.Columb’s Park House which is at the centre of the Forest of Shadows trail of Halloween projections in Derry’s Waterside Picture Martin McKeown. 30.10.22The Forest of Shadows in St.Columb’s Park which was filled with a series of ghostly projections as Derry marks Halloween. Picture Martin McKeown. 30.10.22Mon 31 Oct 2022 at 13:59