Harvest at Scrabo by Derek Black.

Benone Beach, Downhill on September 19 by Carmel Lagan.

Portstewart Strand on September 18 by Carmel Lagan.

Sunrise at the Giant's Causeway by Jonathan Leathem.

Autumn near the Mournes by Martin Barry.

Cavehill at sunrise by Gordon Glenn.

Sunset from Duncrue by Gordon Glenn

Slieve Lamagan reflected in Binian Lough in the Mournes on 19 September 2019 by Willie Carville.

Sunset from Seahaven, Groomsport across Belfast Lough by Alison Coyle.

Belfast Telegraph readers' stunning photographs capture the changing of the season in all its glory.