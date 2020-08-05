Home > In Pictures Funeral of John Hume in Derry - August 5 2020 [photos]John Hume Junior speaks at the funeral of his father John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry. PA Photo.The funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday August 5, 2020. Hume was a key architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday Agreement and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the pivotal role he played in ending the region's sectarian conflict. He died on Monday aged 83, having endured a long battle with dementia. See PA story FUNERAL Hume. Photo credit should read: Stephen Latimer/PA WireThe funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday August 5, 2020. 