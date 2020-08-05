Funeral of John Hume in Derry - August 5 2020 [photos]

John Hume Junior speaks at the funeral of his father John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry. PA Photo.

The funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday August 5, 2020. Hume was a key architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday Agreement and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the pivotal role he played in ending the region's sectarian conflict. He died on Monday aged 83, having endured a long battle with dementia. See PA story FUNERAL Hume. Photo credit should read: Stephen Latimer/PA Wire

The funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry.

The funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry.

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins (left) and Social Democratic and Labour Party Colum Eastwood attend the funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry.

The hearse carrying the body of John Hume arrives at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry for his funeral. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins (second left) arrives at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry for the funeral of John Hume. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire

PACEMAKER BELFAST 05/08/20 Bishop Donal McKeown and First Minister Arlene Foster during the Funeral for John Hume at St EugeneÕs Cathedral in Derry on Wednesday. John Hume will be remembered as one of the highest-profile and most influential politicians in Northern Ireland. He was a founding member of the SDLP and went on to lead the party from 1979 until 2001. Mr Hume played a significant role in driving forward the peace process and following the 1998 Good Friday agreement, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Mr Hume also served as a member of the European Parliament (MEP) for more than 25 years and held a seat in Westminster as an MP for nearly 22 years. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill (right) puts on a face covering as she arrives at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry ahead of the funeral of John Hume.

The President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins (second left) arrives at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry for the funeral of John Hume.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th August 2020 - Photo by Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye The Funeral of the late John Hume at St. EugeneÕs Cathedral, Derry. Dr. Aine Abbott (Hume) and husband Kevin Abbott.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 05/08/20 Margaret Richie during the Funeral for John Hume at St EugeneÕs Cathedral in Derry on Wednesday. John Hume will be remembered as one of the highest-profile and most influential politicians in Northern Ireland. He was a founding member of the SDLP and went on to lead the party from 1979 until 2001. Mr Hume played a significant role in driving forward the peace process and following the 1998 Good Friday agreement, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Mr Hume also served as a member of the European Parliament (MEP) for more than 25 years and held a seat in Westminster as an MP for nearly 22 years. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 05/08/20 Dr Joe Hendron, a former SDLP politician and Alban Maginness during the Funeral for John Hume at St EugeneÕs Cathedral in Derry on Wednesday. John Hume will be remembered as one of the highest-profile and most influential politicians in Northern Ireland. He was a founding member of the SDLP and went on to lead the party from 1979 until 2001. Mr Hume played a significant role in driving forward the peace process and following the 1998 Good Friday agreement, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Mr Hume also served as a member of the European Parliament (MEP) for more than 25 years and held a seat in Westminster as an MP for nearly 22 years. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 05/08/20 The Funeral for John Hume at St EugeneÕs Cathedral in Derry on Wednesday. John Hume will be remembered as one of the highest-profile and most influential politicians in Northern Ireland. He was a founding member of the SDLP and went on to lead the party from 1979 until 2001. Mr Hume played a significant role in driving forward the peace process and following the 1998 Good Friday agreement, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Mr Hume also served as a member of the European Parliament (MEP) for more than 25 years and held a seat in Westminster as an MP for nearly 22 years. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 05/08/20 Chief Constable Simon Byrne during the Funeral for John Hume at St EugeneÕs Cathedral in Derry on Wednesday. John Hume will be remembered as one of the highest-profile and most influential politicians in Northern Ireland. He was a founding member of the SDLP and went on to lead the party from 1979 until 2001. Mr Hume played a significant role in driving forward the peace process and following the 1998 Good Friday agreement, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Mr Hume also served as a member of the European Parliament (MEP) for more than 25 years and held a seat in Westminster as an MP for nearly 22 years. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Richard Moore (centre), the founder of Children in Crossfire, arrives for the funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin arrives for the funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry.

St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry ahead of the funeral of John Hume.

Widow Patricia Hume (left) arrives for the funeral of her husband John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry.

Patricia Hume (second right) arrives at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry for the funeral of her husband John Hume.

People stand outside St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry during the funeral of John Hume.

First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster arrives at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry, ahead of the funeral of John Hume.

Patricia Hume (second right) arrives at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry for the funeral of her husband John Hume.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin (right) alongside leader of the SDLP Colum Eastwood as they arrive at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry for the funeral of John Hume.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin arrives at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry for the funeral of John Hume.

The President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins arrives at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry for the funeral of John Hume.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin (left) is greeted by the Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown as he arrives at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry for the funeral of John Hume.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis arrives at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry for the funeral of John Hume.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin arrives at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry for the funeral of John Hume.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin (second left) arrives at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry for the funeral of John Hume.

The President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins arrives at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry for the funeral of John Hume.

First Minister Arlene Foster arrives at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry for the funeral of John Hume.

(left to right) The Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown, First Minister Arlene Foster and former DUP MLA Tommy Gallagher outside St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry ahead of the funeral of John Hume.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill outside St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry ahead of the funeral of John Hume.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill outside St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry ahead of the funeral of John Hume.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill speaking to Tommy Gallagher ahead of the funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry.

Patricia Hume speaks to mourners outside St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry ahead of the funeral of her husband John Hume. PA Photo.

Patricia Hume arrives at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry for the funeral of her husband John Hume. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday August 5, 2020. Hume was a key architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday Agreement and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the pivotal role he played in ending the region's sectarian conflict. He died on Monday aged 83, having endured a long battle with dementia.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne arrives at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry for the funeral of John Hume.

Patricia Hume (centre) arrives at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry for the funeral of her husband John Hume.

Patricia Hume (second left), the widow of John Hume, speaks to mourners outside St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry ahead of the funeral of John Hume.

Patricia Hume arrives at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry for the funeral of her husband John Hume.

Flowers are brought to St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry for the funeral of John Hume.

