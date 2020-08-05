Funeral of John Hume in Derry - August 5 2020 [photos]

PACEMAKER BELFAST 05/08/20 Bishop Donal McKeown and First Minister Arlene Foster during the Funeral for John Hume at St EugeneÕs Cathedral in Derry on Wednesday. John Hume will be remembered as one of the highest-profile and most influential politicians in Northern Ireland. He was a founding member of the SDLP and went on to lead the party from 1979 until 2001. Mr Hume played a significant role in driving forward the peace process and following the 1998 Good Friday agreement, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Mr Hume also served as a member of the European Parliament (MEP) for more than 25 years and held a seat in Westminster as an MP for nearly 22 years. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press