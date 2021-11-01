Halloween 2021: Northern Ireland nightclubs reopen [Photos]

Pacemaker Press 31-10-2021: Covid-19: Nightclubs reopen in Northern Ireland as restrictions ease. Nightclubs in Northern Ireland reopened on Sunday as some remaining coronavirus restrictions imposed last March are lifted. Venues across the rest of the UK and Republic of Ireland have already welcomed back customers. Halloween party goers pictured in Filthy McNastys nightclub in Belfast on sunday night. Picture By:Pacemaker Press.