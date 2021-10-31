Home > In Pictures Halloween celebrations in Derry [Photos]Spark! make a welcome return as they emerge through Castle Gate in Derry during this years Halloween Festival. Picture Martin McKeown. 29.10.21Sharon Coyle with her sons Ronan and Daniel from Derry during the Halloween Festival in DerryVampire tourismo hurtles through Guildhall Square in Derry seeking a blood donation. Picture Martin McKeown. 30.10.21Glenn Millar with his children, Jack, Rose, Michael and Katie from Draperstown enjoy a family day out in Derry City Centre at Halloween. Picture Martin McKeown. 30.10.21The Shooting Starz Gymnastics Club who entertained hundreds of people with their flash mob Thriller Routine’s outside Derry’s Guildhall. Picture Martin McKeown. 30.10.21Monsters on the Walls and a giant Arachnobot roam through Guildhall Square as Derry hosts the accalaimed annual Halloween Festival. Picture Martin McKeown. 30.10.211Spark! make a welcome return as they emerge through Magazine Gate in Derry during this years Halloween Festival. Picture Martin McKeown. 29.10.21Spark! make a welcome return as they re-emerge in Derry during this years Halloween Festival. Picture Martin McKeown. 29.10.21Mark McQuoid from Downpatrick and Cillian Sloan from Coalisland find themselves captured by aliens attracted to the light in the Forest of Shadows in Derry at the weekend. Picture Martin McKeown. 29.10.21The New Orleans style funeral pass through Derry’s city centre during this years Halloween Festival. Picture Martin McKeown. 29.10.21One of the monsters who are keeping a careful eye on the crowd fron the Walls of Derry during Halloween. Picture Martin McKeown. 29.10.21The Phantom Queen Morrigan returns through a portal to Ebrington Square in the Waterside as the Halloween festival makes its return to Derry. Picture Martin McKeown. 29.10.21A fire artist welcomes the crowds to the Forest of Shadows in St.Columb’s Park in Derry as the Halloween festival returns to the City. Picture Martin McKeown. 29.10.21Four years old Archie Harron from Portadown find him self in the surreal world of the Forest of Shadows in Derry at the weekend. Picture Martin McKeown. 29.10.21Kevin ScottSun 31 Oct 2021 at 15:57Send us your Halloween snaps - digital.editorial@belfasttelegraph.co.uk