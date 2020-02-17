Home > In Pictures Harry Gregg life and career [photos]The legendary Harry Gregg in action for Northern Ireland at Windsor Park.Harry Gregg was described as a ‘most reluctant hero’ by Sir Alex Ferguson (PA)<b>37 Harry's game.. the last one (v Scotland 12/10/1963) Harry Gregg will forever be regarded as one of the greatest players Northern Ireland has ever had. He was an inspirational goalkeeper for the great Peter Doherty's outstanding side that reached the World Cup finals in 1958 and was seen as a true Windsor Park hero. It was fitting then that his last international appearance at the ground ended in a victory. Taking on Scotland in the British Championship, Gregg, winning his 24th cap out of 25, made vital saves as Northern Ireland won 2-1.Northern Ireland and Manchester United goalkeeper, Harry Gregg, dives to save the ball during the international soccer match between Northern Ireland and Scotland at Windsor Park, Belfast, in this Oct. 3, 1959 file photo. Gregg was a reliable goalkeeper who played in 48 shutouts for Manchester United. When he climbed into the wreckage of a smashed up plane at Munich airport 50 years ago, Gregg was saving lives instead of shots.Football:Northern Ireland 1957. Alf McMichael (second left back row) was a member of the Northern Ireland team which lost 1-0 to Italy in a World Cup tie at the Olympic Stadium, Rome in April 1957. FRONT: (from left) Jimmy McIlroy, Bertie Peacock, Eddie mcMorran, Danny Blanchflower, Billy Bingham, Wilbur Cush. BACK: Billy Simpson, Alfie McMichael, Harry Gregg, Willie Cunningham and Tommy Casey.Pic Shows: Photographs of the Manchester Utd Team playing Red Star Belgrade before the Munich Air Crash in which many of the Manchester United team died. Pic (C) Stuart Clarke.William (Willie) Cunningham:Football/Northern Ireland, entering the stadium followed by Harry GreggHarry is interviewed after the crashThe Munich air disasterFOOTBALL TEAMS: MANCHESTER UNITED: MUNICH AIR DISASTER.Pic Shows: Verena and Vesna Lukic who were pulled from the wreckage of the Munich aircrash in 1958 by Harry Gregg the Man Utd Goalkeeper. Many of the Busby Babes were killed. (Collect of Verena recovering in Clinic in Munich after Crash)Pic: Stuart Clarke.Harry GreggPic Shows: Harry Gregg meeting the Lukic family at thier flat in Belgrade, Mother Vera, daughter Vesna and son Zoran, 50 years after the air crash in which many of the Manchester United team died. Pic (C) Stuart Clarke.Harry Gregg outside the old terminal building. (runway)Handout photo supplied by Manchester United via Getty Images of Harry Gregg during the memorial service to mark the 50th anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster at Old Trafford in Manchester. Pic: John Peters/Manchester United/PA WireHarry Gregg with a local farmer who was one of the first people on the scene of the crashHarry Gregg the former Manchester Utd Goalkeeper sitting in the stands of Red Star Belgrade 50 years after the air crash in which many of the Manchester United team died. Pic (C) Stuart Clarke.Attending the launch of the Northern Ireland Boys Football Association and Belfast City Council Mallusk Football Festival were Harry Gregg and Bertie Peacock who helped make the draw for opposing teams in the opening rounds. Picture By Rick Hewitt. 26/8/03.Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 19th January 2009 - Belfast Telegraph Sports Awards sponsored by Magners. Alan Simpson from BBC and Harry Gregg. Picture by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 19th January 2009 - Belfast Telegraph Sports Awards sponsored by Magners. 11. Belfast Telegraph Hall of Fame Winner : Harry Gregg pictured with Sporting celebrity: Pat Jennings to present the award Picture by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. ///MUST USE /// MUST USE///Northern Ireland and Manchester United legend Harry GreggHarry Gregg has died aged 87 (David Young/PA)Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 8th October 2016 - The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park Opening Game and Ceremony Northern Ireland vs San Marino 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Golfer Rory McIlroy shares a joke with NI Football legend Harry Gregg pictured at the National Football Stadium Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press EyePress Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th July 2017 Rory Mcliroy meets with Harry Gregg at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Hosted by the Rory Foundation Invitational Pro-Am at Portstewart Golf Club, Co.Derry / Co. Londonderry, Northern Ireland. Picture by Matt Mackey / presseye.comSaturday 21st July 2018 Supercup NI match between Celtic u19's and Manchester United u19's at Coleraine Showgrounds. Manchester United legend Phil Neville pictured at tonights game presenting Harry Gregg Mandatory Credit: Stephen Hamilton /PresseyePress Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 8th October 2016 -Picture by Brian Little/PressEye Goal keeping Legends Harry Gregg and Pat Jennings attending The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park Opening Game and Ceremony before Northern Ireland vs San Marino 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Photo by Brian Little/ Press EyePresseye Northern Ireland - 15th May 2012 Mandatory Credit - Photo-William Cherry/Presseye Harry Gregg Testimonial - Irish League XI v Manchester United Manchester United legend Harry Gregg shakes hands with Jonny Evans before his emotional Testimonial at Windsor Park.Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 19th January 2009 - Belfast Telegraph Sports Awards sponsored by Magners. Former soccer stars Harry Gregg and Pat Jennings with the BBC's Alan Simpson. Picture by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Presseye Northern Ireland - 15th May 2012 Mandatory Credit - Photo-William Cherry/Presseye Harry Gregg Testimonial - Irish League XI v Manchester United Manchester United legend Harry Gregg before his emotional Testimonial at Windsor Park.Harry Gregg, who picked up the Hall of Fame Award with fellow legendary goalkeeper Pat Jennings last nightJackie Fullerton interviews Harry Gregg and Pat Jennings at the Belfast Telegraph Sports Awards sponsored by Magners in the Ramada, BelfastSir Alex Ferguson and Harry Gregg share a joke at the Windsor Park testimonial game last yearLegend: Harry GreggSurvivor and hero: Manchester United legend Harry GreggPress Eye - Northern Ireland - 7th October 2016 Northern Ireland v San Marino at the National Stadium, Belfast. Northern Ireland football stars Pat Jennings and Harry Gregg help Jay and Ellie cut the ribbon to official open the new stadium for the fans. Photographer - © Matt Mackey / Press EyeHarry Gregg meets World champion boxer Carl Frampton at the opening of Windsor ParkBeaming: Harry GreggHarry Gregg has been awarded an OBE (Paul Faith/PA)Harry Gregg, who survived the Manchester United Munich air disaster, has died aged 87 (Paul Faith/PA)Mon 17 Feb 2020 at 09:55