In Pictures: Bloody Sunday... images from the Belfast Telegraph archives

St Mary's Church, on the Creggan Estate, during the Requiem Mass for the 13 who died on 'Bloody Sunday' in Londonderry.30th January 1972: An armed soldier and a protestor on Bloody Sunday when British Paratroopers shot dead 13 civilians on a civil rights march.Hugh Gilmore (third left) seen clutching his stomach as he is shot during Bloody Sunday.A young Fr Edward Daly carries a blood-soaked hankie as he leads a group of men trying desperately to carry John 'Jackie' Duddy to safety. Duddy (17) was the first fatality of Bloody Sunday after being shot from behind by paratroopersPaddy Doherty, who was killed on Bloody Sunday.A scene showing a British paratrooper near Glenfada Park in Derry where Bloody Sunday took place.William McKinney, killed on Bloody Sunday.Lt Col Derek Wilford, the former commander of the members of the Parachute Regiment involved in the Bloody Sunday shootingsA protest parade in was staged in Londonderry in January to mark the 40th anniversary of Bloody SundayHugh Gilmore who was killed on Bloody Sunday.Michael McDaid who was killed on Bloody Sunday.Bloody Sunday: Up to 20 soldiers still face being formally questioned by police for alleged murder, attempted murder or criminal injury during the notorious incidentSoldiers taking cover behind their sandbagged armoured cars during Bloody SundayLord Chief Justice, Lord Widgery in his room at the Old Bailey as he looks through his report on the "Bloody Sunday" shootingsJim Wray who was killed on Bloody Sunday.John Young who was killed on Bloody Sunday.William McKinney who was killed on Bloody Sunday.Kevin McElhinney who was killed on Bloody Sunday.Gerard McKinney who was killed on Bloody Sunday.Gerald Donaghey who was killed on Bloody Sunday.Alana Burke who was eighteen when she was run over by an armoured personnel carrier on Bloody Sunday.Bloody Sunday. January 1972Patrick Doherty who was killed on Bloody Sunday.Bloody Sunday. Funeral. Mrs Ita McKinney, 9 months pregnant cries behind the hearse carrying her husband James from St Mary's, Creggan. 2/2/1972.Michael Kelly who was killed on Bloody Sunday.Scenes from 'Bloody Sunday' in Londonderry, Northern IrelandA man receiving attention during the shooting incident in Londonderry, which became known as Bloody SundayBloody Sunday. 30/1/1972Bloody Sunday. 30/1/1972JAMES WRAY IN HIS HOME IN THE BOGSIDE DERRY HOLDING THE COAT WITH BULLIET HOLES IN THAT HIS SON ALSO CALLED JAMES WRAY WAS KILLED ON BLOODY SUNDAYBloody Sunday. 30/1/1972The start of a grim day in Derry. Civil Rights marchers make their way through Creggan. They defied a Government ban and headed for Guildhall Square, but were stopped by the Army in William Street. 31/1/1972Bloody Sunday 1972Linda Nash carries flowers with the number 14 inscribed during yesterdays annual Bloody Sunday Parade in Derry. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 29.1.12A memorial to those killed on Bloody Sunday in the Bogside area of DerryThe memorial to the 14 people who died on Bloody Sunday in Derry rises from among the sea of umbrellas as all the families came together in an ecumenical service. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Civil Rights mark.The service included contributions from Father Michael Canny and Reverend David Latimer, left. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 29.1.12