In pictures: Christmas Day babies in Northern Ireland

Home > In Pictures In pictures: Christmas Day babies in Northern IrelandStacey Jordan and Curtis Moore with their new born baby girl pictured at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Narisse Heaney and partner Taylor Woods from Lisburn with their new born baby Maya (pictured) at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald. Baby Maya weighed 7lb 1oz and was born at 04.36 this morning. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Midwife Grainne Holland pictured with the daughter of Stacey Rooney who was born at 03.04 this morning and weighed 9lbs at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 25th December 2022 - Christmas Babies Narisse Heaney and partner Taylor Woods from Lisburn with their new born baby Maya pictured at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald. Baby Maya weighed 7lb 1oz and was born at 04.36 this morning. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Paula Elliott from Newtownards pictured with her new born baby boy and Nurse Kelly Adair at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald. Baby weighed 7lb 2oz and was born at 12.29 this morning Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Midwife Grainne Holland pictured with the daughter of Stacey Rooney who was born at 03.04 this morning and weighed 9lbs at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Gerald Og Clarke born at 3.58am weighing 6lb 13oz this morning, pictured with Ann Doherty at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Nurse Kelly Adair at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald with baby boy Elliott from Newtownards who weighed 7lb 2oz and was born at 12.29 this morning. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Some of staff from the Maternity ward from the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald Emily Moss, Jenny Powell, Niamh Hanna and Caitria Morgan. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Sun 25 Dec 2022 at 15:22