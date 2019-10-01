Home > In Pictures In Pictures: Harland and Wolff workers celebrate as InfraStrata buy shipyard(Front left to right) Harland and Wolff worker Joe Passmore and Denise Walker of GMB union, along with fellow worker Barry Reid (rear left) speak to workers and supporters: Tuesday October 1, 2019.(Left to right) Harland and Wolff worker Barry Reid, GMB representative Denise Walker, Harland and Wolff worker Joe Passmore, and Unite representative Susan Fitzgerald celebrate following the announcement that the Belfast shipyard has been saved: Tuesday October 1, 2019.Harland and Wolff workers holds t-shirts from the GMB union following the announcement that the Belfast shipyard has been saved after it was bought for £6 million by InfraStrata, a company that works on energy infrastructure projects. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday October 1, 2019.Harland and Wolff worker Joe Passmore writes his thanks to those who supported the shipyard workers as workers and supporters celebrate following the announcement that the Belfast shipyard has been saved: Tuesday October 1, 2019. See PA story ULSTER Shipyard. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA WireHarland and Wolff workers Barry Reid (left) and Joe Passmore celebrate following the announcement that the Belfast shipyard has been saved after it was bought for £6 million by InfraStrata, a company that works on energy infrastructure projects. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday October 1, 2019.Workers celebrate today at Harland and Wolff after the company was sold to energy firm InfraStrata, saving it from closure.PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 1/10/2019 Workers celebrate today at Harland and Wolff after the company was sold to energy firm InfraStrata, saving it from closure. Harland and Wolff went into administration in August but was today bought for £6 million. 79 jobs will be retained and the company hopes to employ more workers in the next 5 years. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker PressPACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 1/10/2019 Workers celebrate today at Harland and Wolff after the company was sold to energy firm InfraStrata, saving it from closure. Harland and Wolff went into administration in August but was today bought for £6 million. 79 jobs will be retained and the company hopes to employ more workers in the next 5 years. Pictured are the main organisers of the 9 week occupation: Susan Fitzgerald, Joe Passmore, Barry Reid, Paul Beattie and Denise Walker. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker PressPACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 1/10/2019 Workers celebrate today at Harland and Wolff after the company was sold to energy firm InfraStrata, saving it from closure. Harland and Wolff went into administration in August but was today bought for £6 million. 79 jobs will be retained and the company hopes to employ more workers in the next 5 years. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker PressPACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 1/10/2019 Workers celebrate today at Harland and Wolff after the company was sold to energy firm InfraStrata, saving it from closure. Harland and Wolff went into administration in August but was today bought for £6 million. 79 jobs will be retained and the company hopes to employ more workers in the next 5 years. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker PressHarland and Wolff shipyard has been saved from closure after being bought for £6m by a London-based energy company.Harland and Wolff shipyard has been saved from closure after being bought for £6m by a London-based energy company.Harland and Wolff shipyard has been saved from closure after being bought for £6m by a London-based energy company.Harland and Wolff shipyard has been saved from closure after being bought for £6m by a London-based energy company.Harland and Wolff shipyard has been saved from closure after being bought for £6m by a London-based energy company.Tue 1 Oct 2019 at 14:22