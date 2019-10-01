In Pictures: Harland and Wolff workers celebrate as InfraStrata buy shipyard

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 1/10/2019 Workers celebrate today at Harland and Wolff after the company was sold to energy firm InfraStrata, saving it from closure. Harland and Wolff went into administration in August but was today bought for £6 million. 79 jobs will be retained and the company hopes to employ more workers in the next 5 years. Pictured are the main organisers of the 9 week occupation: Susan Fitzgerald, Joe Passmore, Barry Reid, Paul Beattie and Denise Walker. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press