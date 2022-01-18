In pictures: Ireland stops for the funeral of Ashling Murphy
The funeral of murdered teacher Ashling Murphy has taken place in Co Offaly. Irish president Michael D Higgins and Irish premier Micheal Martin were among those in attendance. The body of the 23-year-old, a talented musician and teacher, was found on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, sparking a murder investigation. Her death has intensified debate around women’s safety and prompted calls for more to be done to tackle gender-based violence. Tens of thousands of people have also attended vigils in recent days to honour Ms Murphy.