In pictures: Queen's Baton Relay tours Northern Ireland ahead of 2022 Commonwealth Games

The Queen’s Baton is touring Northern Ireland for four days as part of a relay, which will see it tour across all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth during the build up to the 2022 Birmingham Games. Over the weekend. the baton made a visit to locations throughout all six of Northern Ireland’s counties. On Friday, it was pictured in Drumgor Primary school and the Fit Zone Foundation in Craigavon, the Action Mental Health Mens Shed in Enniskillen, and with the Air Ambulance NI team in Belfast. Natasha Galbraith, project manager at Wave Trauma Centre in Omagh also snapped a selfie with the baton, which is making an appearance in all Commonwealth countries in a traditional celebration of sport, culture and communities. Saturday saw the baton head to Portrush and Swatragh, and on Sunday it headed to Donaghagee, where it was photographed with Ards and Down mayor Karen Douglas. The Hiking Hens in Rostrevor also took the baton on a walk in Kilbroney Park and it even made a stopover in Banbridge for the Game of Thrones Studio Tour.