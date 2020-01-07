In pictures: Stephen Clements, BBC Radio Ulster presenter, dies ages 47

Stephen Clements with his wife Natasha and their children Poppy and Robbie

Dream job: DJ Stephen Clements with his son Robbie

Beach life: Stephen Clements, with his daughter Poppy, has fond memories of Barry’s in Portrush

Leading man: Stephen Clements taking part in The Royal Does Strictly with Brenda Creaney of the Belfast Trust in 2012

Sunday Life News brenda shankey, eamonn holmes, Q Radio Stephen Clements and Cate Conway recording the Christmas Special. Picture Colm O'Reilly Sunday Life 19-12-2015

Stephen Clements is set to present his own show on BBC Radio Ulster

Dream job: Stephen gets settled in

Stephen with wife Natasha

The RUA’s Annual Exhibition takes place at the award-winning Ulster Museum.

Great cause: Stephen Clements with Children in Need’s Pudsey

Stephen Clements with wife Natasha and children Poppy and Robbie

BBC Children in Need are presenters Holly Hamilton and Stephen Clements with Pudsey Bear.

Twitter postings: Stephen Clements

The BBC NI studio with presenters Stephen Clements and Holly Hamilton

