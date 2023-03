EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: King Charles III departs Edinburgh Airport with the Queen Consort aboard an aeroplane bound for Northern Ireland for the next leg of a tour of the four home nations on September 13, 2022 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. King Charles III is visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since ascending the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022. (Photo by Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)