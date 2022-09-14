Lying in State of Queen Elizabeth II - in pictures

Home > In Pictures Lying in State of Queen Elizabeth II - in picturesCatherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort leave Westminster Hall after the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Martin Meissner-WPA Pool/Getty Images)A general view of the coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II as it rests in Westminster Hall for the Lying-in State on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. (Photo by Darren Fletcher - WPA Pool/Getty Images)King Charles III walks behind the coffin during the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alkis Konstantinidis-WPA Pool/Getty Images)Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pay their respects at Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, where the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will Lie in State on a Catafalque on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images)A general view along The Mall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom(Photo by Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)Police officers cross The Mall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)King Charles III drives along The Mall from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Henry Nicholls - Pool/Getty Images)Royal guards march at Horse Guards Parade during the procession where the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is transported during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)Soldiers of the Household Cavalry ride along The Mall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. (Photo by Henry Nicholls - Pool/Getty Images)Mounted guards pass Buckingham Palace from where the coffin of late Queen Elizabeth II will depart in procession to Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Vadim Ghirda - WPA Pool/Getty Images)Members of the Household Cavalry prepare ahead of the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alastair Grant - Pool/Getty Images)Members of the Life Guards household cavalry on the Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)Police officers take up position along The Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)Members of the Household Cavalry make their way along the The Mall ahead of the coffin of late Queen Elizabeth II departing in procession to Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tom Jenkins - WPA Pool/Getty Images)The Life Guard dismounted detachment of the Household Cavalry are seen entering the gates of Buckingham Palace ahead of the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)Life Guards, and Blues and Royals (top R) units of the Household Cavalry (top) and Household Division Foot Guards prepare at Buckingham Palace ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Daniel Leal - Pool/Getty Images)The Dismounted detachment of the Blues and Royals are seen near Buckingham Palace ahead of the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)The gun carriage bearing the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II departs Buckingham Palace, transferring the coffin to The Palace of Westminster on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Daniel Leal - Pool/Getty Images)The gun carriage bearing the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II departs Buckingham Palace, transferring the coffin to The Palace of Westminster on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Daniel Leal - Pool/Getty Images)King Charles III, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, as it is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London. Photo credit: Daniel Leal/PA WireKing Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales walk behind the gun carriage bearing the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II as it departs Buckingham Palace, transferring the coffin to The Palace of Westminster on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Daniel Leal - Pool/Getty Images)The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA WireA face of Big Ben, the clock at Palace of Westminster, is seen during a the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)Camilla, Queen Consort is seen arriving at Buckingham Palace ahead of the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)(L-R) Camilla, Queen Consort and Catherine, Princess of Wales depart Buckingham Palace as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Daniel Leal- WPA Pool/Getty Images)Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are driven in a car during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II makes its way along The Mall during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)(from second left) King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)The Imperial State Crown is seen during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II makes its way along The Mall during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)King Charles III and Princess Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)(Back row) Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Vice Admiral, Sir Timothy Lawrence (front row) King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Andrew, Duke of York walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)King Charles III walks behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Hall for the Lying-in State on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)Pallbearers from The Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Darren Fletcher - WPA Pool/Getty Images)The Imperial State Crown is seen on the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Oli Scarff- WPA Pool/Getty Images)Pallbearers from The Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards prepare to carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)Pallbearers from The Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Gregorio Borgia - WPA Pool/Getty Images)King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Princess Anne, Princess Royal salute, alongside Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Andrew, Duke of York as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown, arrives at the Palace of Westminster, following a procession from Buckingham Palace on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)The King's Body Guards of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms, the Life Guards, the Blues and Royals and Yeomen of the Guard, stand guard around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Oli Scarff- WPA Pool/Getty Images)The Bearer Party from Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)A general view as King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Camilla, Queen Consort view the coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II being laid to rest in Westminster Hall for the Lying-in State on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Camilla, Queen Consort, Sir Timothy Laurence, Mr Peter Phillips, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent are seen inside the Palace of Westminster for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, pay their respects during the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alkis Konstantinidis-WPA Pool/Getty Images)The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby leads the proceedings during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)An emotional Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Prince William, Prince of Wales leaves after a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Carl de Souza - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Camilla, Queen Consort departs in a car after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort depart after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)