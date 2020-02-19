MV Alta: Ghost cargo ship washed ashore during storm Dennis [Photos]
Stunning pictures of the abandoned 77-metre (250-feet) cargo ship MV Alta which is stuck on rocks near the village of Ballycotton south-east of Cork. The ghost ship drifted without a crew for more than a year before being washed ashore on Ireland's south coast in high seas caused by Storm Dennis. Cork County Council said its team of scientists visited the area and are satisfied there is currently no visible pollution within the Ballycotton Bay Special Protection Area or nearby proposed natural heritage areas.