Pacemaker Press 28-05-2022: More than 20,000 people are taking part in an Orange Order parade to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland, the order has said Before the parade started, Orange Order Grand Secretary, the Rev Mervyn Gibson, rejected any change to Northern Ireland's position within the UK. He said Northern Ireland has "no interest in becoming part of an all-Ireland - save your breath". About 60,000 spectators are expected to watch the parade, the order said. The march from Stormont to Belfast City Hall was postponed last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.