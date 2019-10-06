Home > In Pictures Pet Service 2019 at St Anne's Cathedral [Photos]Mary the Lovely pictured at the service. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeHolly Wilson, Peter O” Hare, with their son Alfie and pet Maisie attending St Anne’s cathedral for the service of Thanksgiving and blessing of pets. Photo by Peter MorrisonJoe Pawson with her pet cat Yoda attending St Anne’s cathedral for the service of Thanksgiving and blessing of pets. Photo by Peter MorrisonAnne Clayton and her pet Larry attending St Anne’s cathedral for the service of Thanksgiving and blessing of pets. Photo by Peter MorrisonAnne Clayton and her pet Larry attending St Anne’s cathedral for the service of Thanksgiving and blessing of pets. Photo by Peter MorrisonHolly Wilson, Peter O” Hare, with their son Alfie and pet Mazzie attending St Anne’s cathedral for the service of Thanksgiving and blessing of pets. Photo by Peter MorrisonA woman with her pet Rough Collie attends St Anne’s cathedral for the service of Thanksgiving and blessing of pets. Photo by Peter MorrisonCanon Mark Taylor, wife Frances, daughter Anneke with the family pet Ben attending St Anne’s cathedral for the service of Thanksgiving and blessing of pets. Photo by Peter MorrisonA woman with her pet dog attends St Anne’s cathedral for the service of Thanksgiving and blessing of pets. Photo by Peter MorrisonA woman with her pet Chihuahua attends St Anne’s cathedral for the service of Thanksgiving and blessing of pets. Photo by Peter MorrisonA woman with her pet dog attends St Anne’s cathedral for the service of Thanksgiving and blessing of pets. Photo by Peter MorrisonLeah Gardner and Jennifer Gardner with their pet cat Oscar join Hundreds of people with their pets attending St Anne’s cathedral for the service of Thanksgiving and blessing of pets. Photo by Peter MorrisonLeah Gardner and Jennifer Gardner with their pet cat Oscar join Hundreds of people with their pets attending St Anne’s cathedral for the service of Thanksgiving and blessing of pets. Photo by Peter MorrisonPress Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 6th October 2019 The ÔPet ServiceÕ is back at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast. Returning for its third year, the Pet Service took place on Sunday afternoon. All pets, and well behaved owners, were welcomed at the unique service celebrating all creatures great and small. The service is held close to St Francis of Assisi Day (celebrated on 4th October), and there was a voluntary blessing for all pets in attendance at the end of the service. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeA woman with her pet Chihuahua attends St Anne’s cathedral for the service of Thanksgiving and blessing of pets. The service is held close to St Francis of Assisi Day (celebrated on 4th October), and there was a voluntary blessing for all pets in attendance at the end of the service. Mary the Lovely pictured at the service. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Autumn the three-week-old kitten pictured at the service. . Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Mary the Lovely with her owner Patience Bradley. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Autumn the three-week-old kitten pictured at the service. . Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye The service is held close to St Francis of Assisi Day (celebrated on 4th October), and there was a voluntary blessing for all pets in attendance at the end of the service. Autumn the three-week-old kitten pictured at the service. . Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeSun 6 Oct 2019 at 19:22The pet service returned to St Anne's Cathedral on October 6 2019.