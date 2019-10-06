Pet Service 2019 at St Anne's Cathedral [Photos]

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 6th October 2019 The ÔPet ServiceÕ is back at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast. Returning for its third year, the Pet Service took place on Sunday afternoon. All pets, and well behaved owners, were welcomed at the unique service celebrating all creatures great and small. The service is held close to St Francis of Assisi Day (celebrated on 4th October), and there was a voluntary blessing for all pets in attendance at the end of the service. Archdeacon of Belfast Stephen Forde blesses a dog at the end of the service. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye