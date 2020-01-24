Home > In Pictures Seamus Mallon 1936-2020 [Photos]Former deputy First Minister Seamus Mallon has diedPACEMAKER BELFAST 13/12/99 First Minister David Trimble and Dep First Minister Seamus Mallon sit opposate Mary Harney Taoinshada and the Taoiseah Bartie Ahern at the Historic first meeting of the North South Ministerial Council in Armagh today. PACEMAKER BELFAST 03/09/98 President Clinton is shown the view of Belfast from the top steps of Parliament Buildings this morning by First minister David Trimble and his Deputy Seamus Mallon and Prime Minister Tony Blair.PACEMAKER BELFAST 9/7/99 First and Deputy first ministers David Trimble and Seamus Mallon share a joke and a laugh as they both graduated from Queens University in Belfast this afternoon, both recieved houourary docterates for their work in the Peace Process.PACEMAKER BELFAST 02/11/98 Irish PM Bertie Aherne shakes hannds with Northern Ireland's first minister David Trimble and his deputy Seamus Mallon as he arrives at Stormont for talks this evening. 02/04/08 Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern has announced he is to resign in May. Mr Ahern, 56, has been taoiseach since June 1997 and has been a member of the Irish Parliament for 31 years. PACEMAKER BELFAST 13/12/2000 US President Bill Clinton pictured posing for their official photograph before their crunch talks this morning with Prime Minister Tony Blair and First and Deputy First ministers David Trimble and Seamus Mallon during his visit to Stormont this morning.PACEMAKER PRESS INTL. BELFAST. Annual SDLP Conference in Belfast Europa Hotel. John Hume (leader) and Seamus Mallon. 28/29/30 Jan 1983. 82/83/bwAnnual SDLP Conference in Belfast Europa Hotel. John Hume (leader) and Seamus Mallon and Sean Farren. 28/29/30 Jan 1983.PACEMAKER BELFAST Archive Seamus Mallon SDLP deputy leaderPACEMAKER BELFAST APRIL 1988 PF CONGREESMAN JOE KENNEDY AN A VISIT TO NEWRY AND CROSSMAGLEN WITH SEAMUS MALLON, PICTURED BEING CONFRONTED BY SINN FEIN COUNCILLOR JIM McALLISTER IN CROSSMAGLEN. 227/88/BW/C PACEMAKER BELFAST 07/07/98 Northern Ireland's first and second ministers David Trimble and Seamus Mallon pictured at at Stormont Press conference this morning where they both said that progress had been made in the behind the scenes negotiations over the Drumcree Stand-off but also said that there was still a long way to go and both sides should be prepared to give a little.PACEMAKER BELFAST 29/11/99 The SDLP team led by leader John Hume arrive at Stormont on monday Morning to start the process of selecting ministers for the Devolved Government PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/4/1998 The Good Friday Agreement signing. SDLP party leader John Hume and his talks team emerge from Castle Buildings to give their take on the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.PACEMAKER BELFAST 6/9/99 SDLP deputy leader Seamus mallon heads his party talks to waiting press at Stormont this afternoon before going into talks with senator George Mitchell at Castle buildings.PACEMAKER BELFAST 29/5/00 First Minister David Trimbel and Dep First Minister Seamus Mallon break for coffee when they met today to start planing for the new Northern Ireland Executive which will be operational from tomorrow.PACEMAKER BELFAST 26/2/2001 The First and deputy First minister's David Trimble and Seamus Mallon today set out their Programme for Government to the Northern Ireland Asembly which will run for three years from April 2001. The programme will be debated in the house next week.PACEMAKER PRESS INTL. BELFAST. SDLP Annual Conference in Forum Hotel. Shirley Williams Special Guest. 9/11/85. 1185/85/bwc Pacemaker press 10/11/12 Seamus Mallon attends the SDLP's annual conference held at the armagh City hotel. picture Mark Marlow/pacemaker pressSeamus Mallon Pictured with his granddaughter Lara Lenny. PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 7/10/98: First Minister David Trimble and his Deputy, Seamus Mallon together on the day they were elected to their new roles in the Northern Ireland Assembly.Former SDLP Party Leader John Hume shakes the hand of Seamus Mallon after he ruled himself out for the post of Second Minister of the new Northern Ireland Assembly and nominated his Deputy Seamus Mallon insteadPacemaker press 10/11/12 Seamus Mallon and Brid Rodgers attend the SDLP's annual conference held at the armagh City hotel. picture Mark Marlow/pacemaker pressPACEMAKER BELFAST 11/11/2001 Former Deputy leader of the SDLP Seamus Mallon pictured at the party's annual conference at the Slieve Donard Hotel in Newcastle Co Down this afternoon.PACEMAKER BELFAST 7/11/00 First Minister David Trimble and Dep. First Minister Seamus Mallon enjoy a joke after they unvailed the new peace statue at stormont today. The statue was donated by Coventary Cathedril and is a replica of ones in Berlin and Hiroshema. PACEMAKER BELFAST 20/02/2015 Seamus Mllon Seamus Mallon Pictured with Cardinal Sean Brady.PACEMAKER BELFAST 23/06/98 SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon canvassing in Milford Co Armagh this afternoon in the run up to Thursday's Assembly elections in Ulster. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON/PACEMAKERPACEMAKER BELFAST 20/02/2015 Seamus Mllon Seamus Mallon Pictured with Former SDLP Leader Mark DurkanSeamus Mallon, 1979. PacemakerPacemaker Bfst Ltd 4-3-98 Tommy Canavan(Right) Brother of Pub Owner with Ulster Unionist Leader David Trimble and SDLP Deputy Leader Seamus Mallon in Poyntzpass were they visited the Two Familys of the men killed.PACEMAKER BELFAST archive 07/01/1980 The SDLP leadership Seamus Mallon (right) John Hume (centre) and Eddie McGrady (left). Meeting Humphrey Atkins and the Northern Irelnd government PACEMAKER BELFAST ARCHIVE 9th November 1980 Seamus Mallon (centre) at SDLP annual Conference in Newcastle Co Down with Don Canning (left) and Kevin Murphy (right)PACEMAKER BFST 05-10-99: SDLP Deputy Leader Seamus Mallon during his speech to delegates at their party conference at Belfast's Wellington Park Hotel.PACEMAKER BELFAST 23/06/98 "Election Apathy" SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon finds yet another empty house as he canvasses in Milford Co Armagh this afternoon in the run up to Thursdays Assembly elections.PACEMAKER BELFAST JUNE 1987 BM SEAMUS MALLON AFTER RETAINING SEAT NEWRY AND ARMAGH WITH WIFE GERALDINE AND DAUGHTER ORLA. 602/87/BWPACEMAKER BELFAST 20/02/2015 Seamus Mllon Seamus Mallon Pictured with his Daughter Orla Lenny her daughter Lara Lenny and her husband Mark Lenny.PACEMAKER BELFAST ARCHIVE 91 30 APRIL 1991 577/91 FIRST DAY OF STORMONT TALKS SDLP PARTY JOE HENDRON (L), JOHN HUME (C), EDDIE MCGRADDY (R), SEAMUS MALLON (FR)PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/04/98 SDLP leaders John Hume, Seamus Mallon and Eddie McGraddy talk to the press after the deal at Stormont today. Good Friday Agreement day PACEMAKER BELFAST archive 30/01/1984 SDLP leaders John Hume & Seamus Mallon at annual Conference at the Forum HotelPACEMAKER, BELFAST, 15/8/2011: Former SDLP leaders Seamus Mallon and John Hume chat at the funeral of the journalist James Kelly in Belfast today. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISONPACEMAKER BELFAST archive 30/01/1984 SDLP deputy leaderSeamus Mallon with Brid Rodgers & Raurai Quinn at annual Conference at the Forum HotelPACEMAKER BELFAST ARCHIVE 15th November 1981 Seamus Mallon & Brid Rodgers at the SDLP annual Conference at the Slieve Donard Hotel 1981Fri 24 Jan 2020 at 19:12Former deputy First Minister Seamus Mallon passed away on January 24, 2020.