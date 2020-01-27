Seamus Mallon funeral [photos]

The coffin of Seamus Mallon is carried to Saint James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

PACEMAKER BELFAST 27/01/2020 SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood , Mark Durkan and Alex Attwood carry the coffin during The Funeral of Seamus Mallon at St James Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh on Monday. The former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, who was one of the key architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, died on Friday aged 83. Past and present government ministers are among the mourners. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 27/01/2020 The Funeral of Seamus Mallon at St James Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh on Monday. The former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, who was one of the key architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, died on Friday aged 83. Past and present government ministers are among the mourners. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 27/01/2020 SDLP Deputy Leader Nichol Mallon during The Funeral of Seamus Mallon at St James Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh on Monday. The former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, who was one of the key architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, died on Friday aged 83. Past and present government ministers are among the mourners. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 27/01/2020 Michael Martin during The Funeral of Seamus Mallon at St James Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh on Monday. The former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, who was one of the key architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, died on Friday aged 83. Past and present government ministers are among the mourners. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 27th January 2020 Requiem Mass and Celebration of the life of Seamus Mallon at St James of Jerusalem Church, Mullaghbrack, Co. Armagh. The former Deputy Leader of the SDLP and Deputy First Minister of the Northern Ireland Assembly died last week aged 83 after a short illness. The SDLPÕs Brid Rogers pictured at the funeral. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

PACEMAKER BELFAST 27/01/2020 First Minister Arlene Foster , Deputy Leader Michelle O'Neill during The Funeral of Seamus Mallon at St James Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh on Monday. The former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, who was one of the key architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, died on Friday aged 83. Past and present government ministers are among the mourners. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 27th January 2020 Requiem Mass and Celebration of the life of Seamus Mallon at St James of Jerusalem Church, Mullaghbrack, Co. Armagh. The former Deputy Leader of the SDLP and Deputy First Minister of the Northern Ireland Assembly died last week aged 83 after a short illness. Seamus MallonÕs is buried in the adjourning church graveyard with Cardinal Sean Brady(left) and The Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin(second from left) helping with the Mass. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Requiem Mass and celebration of the life of Seamus Mallon at St James of Jerusalem Church, Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar attends the funeral of Seamus Mallon, the former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, at Saint James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2020. See PA story FUNERAL Mallon. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Austin Currie attends the funeral of Seamus Mallon, the former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, at Saint James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2020. See PA story FUNERAL Mallon. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Tanaiste Simon Coveney attends the funeral of Seamus Mallon, the former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, at Saint James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2020. See PA story FUNERAL Mallon. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The funeral of Seamus Mallon is taking place on Monday. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Naomi Long and David Ford attend the funeral of Seamus Mallon, the former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, at Saint James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2020. See PA story FUNERAL Mallon. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Archbishop Eamon Martin attend the funeral of Seamus Mallon, the former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, at Saint James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2020. See PA story FUNERAL Mallon. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Requiem Mass and celebration of the life of Seamus Mallon at St James of Jerusalem Church, Mullaghbrack, Co. Armagh. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Joe Hendron attends the funeral of Seamus Mallon, the former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, at Saint James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2020. See PA story FUNERAL Mallon. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Alex Maskey attends the funeral of Seamus Mallon, the former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, at Saint James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2020. See PA story FUNERAL Mallon. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

David Sterling attends the funeral of Seamus Mallon, the former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, at Saint James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2020. See PA story FUNERAL Mallon. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith attends the funeral of Seamus Mallon, the former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, at Saint James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2020. See PA story FUNERAL Mallon. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Colum Eastwood and Alex Attwood carry the coffin of Seamus Mallon. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Requiem Mass and celebration of the life of Seamus Mallon at St James of Jerusalem Church, Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Daniel McCrossan (front right) carrying the coffin of Seamus Mallon, the former deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, at his funeral at St James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Finance Minister Conor Murphy, deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and First Minister Arlene Foster attend the funeral of Seamus Mallon. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Requiem Mass and Celebration of the life of Seamus Mallon. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Requiem Mass and celebration of the life of Seamus Mallon. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Requiem Mass and celebration of the life of Seamus Mallon. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

