Seamus Mallon funeral [photos]

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 27th January 2020 Requiem Mass and Celebration of the life of Seamus Mallon at St James of Jerusalem Church, Mullaghbrack, Co. Armagh. The former Deputy Leader of the SDLP and Deputy First Minister of the Northern Ireland Assembly died last week aged 83 after a short illness. Seamus MallonÕs is buried in the adjourning church graveyard with Cardinal Sean Brady(left) and The Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin(second from left) helping with the Mass. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye