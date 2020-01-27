Home > In Pictures Seamus Mallon funeral [photos]The coffin of Seamus Mallon is carried to Saint James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA WirePACEMAKER BELFAST 27/01/2020 SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood , Mark Durkan and Alex Attwood carry the coffin during The Funeral of Seamus Mallon at St James Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh on Monday. The former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, who was one of the key architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, died on Friday aged 83. Past and present government ministers are among the mourners. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker PressPACEMAKER BELFAST 27/01/2020 SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood , Mark Durkan and Alex Attwood carry the coffin during The Funeral of Seamus Mallon at St James Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh on Monday. The former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, who was one of the key architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, died on Friday aged 83. Past and present government ministers are among the mourners. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker PressPACEMAKER BELFAST 27/01/2020 SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood , Mark Durkan and Alex Attwood carry the coffin during The Funeral of Seamus Mallon at St James Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh on Monday. The former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, who was one of the key architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, died on Friday aged 83. Past and present government ministers are among the mourners. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker PressPACEMAKER BELFAST 27/01/2020 The Funeral of Seamus Mallon at St James Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh on Monday. The former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, who was one of the key architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, died on Friday aged 83. Past and present government ministers are among the mourners. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker PressPACEMAKER BELFAST 27/01/2020 The Funeral of Seamus Mallon at St James Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh on Monday. The former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, who was one of the key architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, died on Friday aged 83. Past and present government ministers are among the mourners. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker PressPACEMAKER BELFAST 27/01/2020 SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood , Mark Durkan and Alex Attwood carry the coffin during The Funeral of Seamus Mallon at St James Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh on Monday. The former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, who was one of the key architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, died on Friday aged 83. Past and present government ministers are among the mourners. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker PressPACEMAKER BELFAST 27/01/2020 SDLP Deputy Leader Nichol Mallon during The Funeral of Seamus Mallon at St James Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh on Monday. The former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, who was one of the key architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, died on Friday aged 83. Past and present government ministers are among the mourners. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker PressPACEMAKER BELFAST 27/01/2020 Michael Martin during The Funeral of Seamus Mallon at St James Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh on Monday. The former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, who was one of the key architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, died on Friday aged 83. Past and present government ministers are among the mourners. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker PressPress Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 27th January 2020 Requiem Mass and Celebration of the life of Seamus Mallon at St James of Jerusalem Church, Mullaghbrack, Co. Armagh. The former Deputy Leader of the SDLP and Deputy First Minister of the Northern Ireland Assembly died last week aged 83 after a short illness. The SDLPÕs Brid Rogers pictured at the funeral. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyePACEMAKER BELFAST 27/01/2020 First Minister Arlene Foster , Deputy Leader Michelle O'Neill during The Funeral of Seamus Mallon at St James Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh on Monday. The former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, who was one of the key architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, died on Friday aged 83. Past and present government ministers are among the mourners. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker PressPACEMAKER BELFAST 27/01/2020 SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood , Mark Durkan and Alex Attwood carry the coffin during The Funeral of Seamus Mallon at St James Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh on Monday. The former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, who was one of the key architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, died on Friday aged 83. Past and present government ministers are among the mourners. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker PressPress Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 27th January 2020 Requiem Mass and Celebration of the life of Seamus Mallon at St James of Jerusalem Church, Mullaghbrack, Co. Armagh. The former Deputy Leader of the SDLP and Deputy First Minister of the Northern Ireland Assembly died last week aged 83 after a short illness. Seamus MallonÕs is buried in the adjourning church graveyard with Cardinal Sean Brady(left) and The Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin(second from left) helping with the Mass. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeRequiem Mass and celebration of the life of Seamus Mallon at St James of Jerusalem Church, Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeTaoiseach Leo Varadkar attends the funeral of Seamus Mallon, the former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, at Saint James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2020. See PA story FUNERAL Mallon. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA WireAustin Currie attends the funeral of Seamus Mallon, the former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, at Saint James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2020. See PA story FUNERAL Mallon. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA WireTanaiste Simon Coveney attends the funeral of Seamus Mallon, the former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, at Saint James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2020. See PA story FUNERAL Mallon. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA WireThe funeral of Seamus Mallon is taking place on Monday. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press EyeNaomi Long and David Ford attend the funeral of Seamus Mallon, the former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, at Saint James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2020. See PA story FUNERAL Mallon. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA WireArchbishop Eamon Martin attend the funeral of Seamus Mallon, the former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, at Saint James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2020. See PA story FUNERAL Mallon. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA WireRequiem Mass and celebration of the life of Seamus Mallon at St James of Jerusalem Church, Mullaghbrack, Co. Armagh. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeJoe Hendron attends the funeral of Seamus Mallon, the former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, at Saint James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2020. See PA story FUNERAL Mallon. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA WireJoe Hendron attends the funeral of Seamus Mallon, the former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, at Saint James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2020. See PA story FUNERAL Mallon. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA WireAlex Maskey attends the funeral of Seamus Mallon, the former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, at Saint James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2020. See PA story FUNERAL Mallon. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA WireDavid Sterling attends the funeral of Seamus Mallon, the former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, at Saint James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2020. See PA story FUNERAL Mallon. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA WireSecretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith attends the funeral of Seamus Mallon, the former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, at Saint James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2020. See PA story FUNERAL Mallon. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA WireColum Eastwood and Alex Attwood carry the coffin of Seamus Mallon. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA WireRequiem Mass and celebration of the life of Seamus Mallon at St James of Jerusalem Church, Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeDaniel McCrossan (front right) carrying the coffin of Seamus Mallon, the former deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, at his funeral at St James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA WireFinance Minister Conor Murphy, deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and First Minister Arlene Foster attend the funeral of Seamus Mallon. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA WireRequiem Mass and Celebration of the life of Seamus Mallon. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeRequiem Mass and celebration of the life of Seamus Mallon. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeRequiem Mass and celebration of the life of Seamus Mallon. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeMon 27 Jan 2020 at 13:47