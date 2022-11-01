Shoppers flock to reopened Primark Belfast store - in pictures

Customers enter the Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre which is reopening after years of restoration work following a fire which destroyed the landmark building in August 2018. Picture date: Tuesday November 1, 2022. PA Photo. Primark is reopening its store in the famous Bank Buildings following an extensive £100 million four-year restoration project in response to the accidental blaze in 2018. The red sandstone facade of the 237-year-old listed building was obscured in the years since by scaffolding and yellow containers, which were gradually removed in recent months as the work neared completion. See PA story ULSTER Primark. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire