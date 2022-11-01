Shoppers flock to reopened Primark Belfast store - in pictures

Louise Shearer outside Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre which is reopening after years of restoration work following a fire which destroyed the landmark building in August 2018. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Primark opens its doors to a queue of shoppers at The Bank Buildings in Belfast. (Presseye)

Primark opens its doors to a queue of shoppers at The Bank Buildings in Belfast. (Presseye)

Primark has opened its doors to a queue of shoppers at The Bank Buildings in Belfast today, Tuesday 1 November. Press Eye

First customers enter the refurbished Primark store at The Bank Buildings, Belfast. Press Eye

Primark colleagues pictured at the reopening of Bank Buildings Belfast. Press Eye

Customers in the Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre which is reopening after years of restoration work following a fire which destroyed the landmark building in August 2018. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Staff at the Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre which is reopening after years of restoration work following a fire which destroyed the landmark building in August 2018. Picture date: Tuesday November 1, 2022. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Customers enter the Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre which is reopening after years of restoration work following a fire which destroyed the landmark building in August 2018. Picture date: Tuesday November 1, 2022. PA Photo. Primark is reopening its store in the famous Bank Buildings following an extensive £100 million four-year restoration project in response to the accidental blaze in 2018. The red sandstone facade of the 237-year-old listed building was obscured in the years since by scaffolding and yellow containers, which were gradually removed in recent months as the work neared completion. See PA story ULSTER Primark. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Customers enter the Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre which is reopening after years of restoration work following a fire which destroyed the landmark building in August 2018. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Primark Northern Ireland Area Manager Jacqui Byers cuts the ribbon with Bank Buildings Store Manager Elizabeth McCalmont (Primark).

Elizabeth McCalmont store manager (center right) opening of the Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre which is reopening after years of restoration work following a fire which destroyed the landmark building in August 2018. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Customers enter the Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre which is reopening after years of restoration work following a fire which destroyed the landmark building in August 2018. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Primark has opened its doors to a queue of shoppers at The Bank Buildings in Belfast today, Tuesday 1 November. Press Eye

Samuel Hamilton queuing outside the Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre which is reopening after years of restoration work following a fire which destroyed the landmark building in August 2018. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Brianna, aged 10, and Jane, aged 13, Robertson who were first in the queue after arriving at 5.15am outside the Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre which is reopening after years of restoration work following a fire which destroyed the landmark building in August 2018. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Staff at the Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre which is reopening after years of restoration work following a fire which destroyed the landmark building in August 2018. Picture date: Tuesday November 1, 2022. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre which is reopening after years of restoration work following a fire which destroyed the landmark building in August 2018. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Customers in the Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre which is reopening after years of restoration work following a fire which destroyed the landmark building in August 2018. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A bag rack in the Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre which is reopening after years of restoration work following a fire which destroyed the landmark building in August 2018. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Customers in the Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre which is reopening after years of restoration work following a fire which destroyed the landmark building in August 2018. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black speaking at the opening of the Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre which is reopening after years of restoration work following a fire which destroyed the landmark building in August 2018. Picture date: Tuesday November 1, 2022. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Elizabeth McCalmont store manager speaking at the opening of the Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre which is reopening after years of restoration work following a fire which destroyed the landmark building in August 2018. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Items on display in the Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre which is reopening after years of restoration work following a fire which destroyed the landmark building in August 2018. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Clothes on display in the Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre which is reopening after years of restoration work following a fire which destroyed the landmark building in August 2018. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Clothes on display in the Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre which is reopening after years of restoration work following a fire which destroyed the landmark building in August 2018. Photo. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

