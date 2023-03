A solidarity vigil for George Floyd takes place at Writer's Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A solidarity vigil for George Floyd takes place at Writer's Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A solidarity vigil for George Floyd takes place at Writer's Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A solidarity vigil for George Floyd takes place at Writer's Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A solidarity vigil for George Floyd takes place at Writer's Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A solidarity vigil for George Floyd takes place at Writer's Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A solidarity vigil for George Floyd takes place at Writer's Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A solidarity vigil for George Floyd takes place at Writer's Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A solidarity vigil for George Floyd takes place at Writer's Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A solidarity vigil for George Floyd takes place at Writer's Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A solidarity vigil for George Floyd takes place at Writer's Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A solidarity vigil for George Floyd takes place at Writer's Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A solidarity vigil for George Floyd takes place at Writer's Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A solidarity vigil for George Floyd takes place at Writer's Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A solidarity vigil for George Floyd takes place at Writer's Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A solidarity vigil for George Floyd takes place at Writer's Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A solidarity vigil for George Floyd takes place at Writer's Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A solidarity vigil for George Floyd takes place at Writer's Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A solidarity vigil for George Floyd takes place at Writer's Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A solidarity vigil for George Floyd takes place at Writer's Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A solidarity vigil for George Floyd takes place at Writer's Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A solidarity vigil for George Floyd takes place at Writer's Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A solidarity vigil for George Floyd takes place at Writer's Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A solidarity vigil for George Floyd takes place at Writer's Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Over 100 people gathered at Writer's Square in Belfast, holding a solidarity vigil for George Floyd. Some people carried banners and held posters reading "Black lives matter." An address was given by the Connolly Youth Movement before a minutes silence was adhered to.