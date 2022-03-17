St Patrick's Day 2022: Belfast in pictures

Home > In Pictures St Patrick's Day 2022: Belfast in picturesThousands have attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEyeThousands watch the St Patrick's Day parade in Belfast for the first time in three years. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ PacemakerPACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 17/03/22 Thousands watch the St Patrick's Day parade in Belfast for the first time in three years. Parades and other festivities were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ PacemakerPACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 17/03/22 Thousands watch the St Patrick's Day parade in Belfast for the first time in three years. Parades and other festivities were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ PacemakerPACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 17/03/22 Thousands watch the St Patrick's Day parade in Belfast for the first time in three years. Parades and other festivities were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ PacemakerPACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 17/03/22 Thousands watch the St Patrick's Day parade in Belfast for the first time in three years. Parades and other festivities were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ PacemakerPACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 17/03/22 Thousands watch the St Patrick's Day parade in Belfast for the first time in three years. Parades and other festivities were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ PacemakerPACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 17/03/22 Thousands watch the St Patrick's Day parade in Belfast for the first time in three years. Parades and other festivities were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ PacemakerThousands have attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Performers and floats take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade, as it makes it's way through Belfast city centre. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEyePressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th March 2022 Thousands have attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Performers and floats take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade, as it makes it's way through Belfast city centre. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEyePressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th March 2022 Thousands have attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Performers and floats take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade, as it makes it's way through Belfast city centre. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEyePressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th March 2022 Thousands have attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Performers and floats take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade, as it makes it's way through Belfast city centre. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEyePressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th March 2022 Thousands have attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Performers and floats take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade, as it makes it's way through Belfast city centre. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEyePressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th March 2022 Thousand have attended the St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Lord Mayor of Belfast, Kate Nicholl, at the head of the parade. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEyePressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th March 2022 Thousands have attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Performers and floats take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade, as it makes it's way through Belfast city centre. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEyePressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th March 2022 Thousands have attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Performers and floats take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade, as it makes it's way through Belfast city centre. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEyePressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th March 2022 Thousands have attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Onlookers enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade, as it makes it's way through Belfast city centre. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEyePressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th March 2022 Thousands have attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Onlookers enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade, as it makes it's way through Belfast city centre. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEyePressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th March 2022 Thousands have attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Onlookers enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade, as it makes it's way through Belfast city centre. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEyePressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th March 2022 Thousands have attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Onlookers enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade, as it makes it's way through Belfast city centre. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEyePressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th March 2022 Thousands have attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Onlookers enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade, as it makes it's way through Belfast city centre. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEyePressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th March 2022 Thousands have attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Onlookers enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade, as it makes it's way through Belfast city centre. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEyePressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th March 2022 Thousands have attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Onlookers enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade, as it makes it's way through Belfast city centre. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEyePressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th March 2022 Thousands have attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Onlookers enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade, as it makes it's way through Belfast city centre. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEyePressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th March 2022 Thousands have attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Onlookers enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade, as it makes it's way through Belfast city centre. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEyePerformers take part in the St Patrick's Day Parade in Belfast. David Young/PA WireEnjoying the Craic at Belfast City Hall during the St Patrick’s Day Craic 10K run. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ PacemakerEnjoying the Craic at Belfast City Hall during the St Patrick’s Day Craic 10K run. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ PacemakerEnjoying the Craic at Belfast City Hall during the St Patrick’s Day Craic 10K run. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ PacemakerLord Mayor Kate Nicholl with her son Cian at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Belfast. David Young/PA WireSt Patrick’s Day - Young people queue at local off-license chain WineFlair in the student area of south Belfast known as the Holylands. Image credit should read: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIXThu 17 Mar 2022 at 12:43