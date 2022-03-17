St Patrick's Day 2022: Belfast in pictures

Thousands have attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEye

Thousands watch the St Patrick's Day parade in Belfast for the first time in three years. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 17/03/22 Thousands watch the St Patrick's Day parade in Belfast for the first time in three years. Parades and other festivities were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Thousands have attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Performers and floats take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade, as it makes it's way through Belfast city centre. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEye

PressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th March 2022 Thousand have attended the St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Lord Mayor of Belfast, Kate Nicholl, at the head of the parade. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEye

PressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th March 2022 Thousands have attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Onlookers enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade, as it makes it's way through Belfast city centre. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEye

Performers take part in the St Patrick's Day Parade in Belfast. David Young/PA Wire

Enjoying the Craic at Belfast City Hall during the St Patrick’s Day Craic 10K run. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Enjoying the Craic at Belfast City Hall during the St Patrick’s Day Craic 10K run. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Enjoying the Craic at Belfast City Hall during the St Patrick’s Day Craic 10K run. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl with her son Cian at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Belfast. David Young/PA Wire

St Patrick’s Day - Young people queue at local off-license chain WineFlair in the student area of south Belfast known as the Holylands. Image credit should read: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

