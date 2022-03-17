Home > In Pictures St Patrick's Day parades in Newry and Derry [photos]Some of the huge crowd enjoying the St Patrick's day parade in Newry. Credit: PacemakerThe St Patrick's Day parade in Newry. Credit: PacemakerChildren from the Bunscoil an Iiur.PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2022 The McDonald Memorial Pipe Band.PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2022 PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2022 PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2022 ST Patrick enjoying the St Patrick's parade in Newry. NM221253PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2022 SOME of the huge crowd enjoying the St Patrick's day parade in Newry. NM221242PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2022 SOME of the Mexican dancers at the St Patrick's day parade in Newry. NM221238PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2022 MEMBERS from Down Right Brilliant enjoying the St Patrick's day parade in Newry. NM221240PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2022 BESSBROOK Crimson Arrow Pipe band at the St Patrick's Day parade in Newry. NM221222PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2022 SOME of the huge crowd enjoying the St Patrick's day parade in Newry. NM221223PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2022 SOME of the huge crowd enjoying the St Patrick's day parade in Newry. NM221224PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2022 SOME of the huge crowd enjoying the St Patrick's day parade in Newry. NM221229PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2022 SOME of the huge crowd enjoying the St Patrick's day parade in Newry. NM221225The annual St. Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival which watched by thousands as it made its way through Derry city centre for the first time in two years. Picture Martin McKeown. 17.03.22The annual St. Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival which watched by thousands as it made its way through Derry city centre for the first time in two years. Picture Martin McKeown. 17.03.22The annual St. Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival which watched by thousands as it made its way through Derry city centre for the first time in two years. Picture Martin McKeown. 17.03.22The annual St. Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival which watched by thousands as it made its way through Derry city centre for the first time in two years. Picture Martin McKeown. 17.03.22The annual St. Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival which watched by thousands as it made its way through Derry city centre for the first time in two years. Picture Martin McKeown. 17.03.22A dancer leaps in the air during the annual St. Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival which watched by thousands as it made its way through Derry city centre for the first time in two years. Picture Martin McKeown. 17.03.22Beauty Pessu and Manal Hago from the North West Migrants Forum who take part in the annual St. Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival which watched by thousands as it made its way through Derry city centre for the first time in two years. Picture Martin McKeown. 17.03.22Tony McBride wears a fiting suit during the annual St. Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival which watched by thousands as it made its way through Derry city centre for the first time in two years. Picture Martin McKeown. 17.03.22Thu 17 Mar 2022 at 17:35