St Patrick's Day parades in Newry and Derry [photos]

Some of the huge crowd enjoying the St Patrick's day parade in Newry. Credit: Pacemaker

The St Patrick's Day parade in Newry. Credit: Pacemaker

Children from the Bunscoil an Iiur.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2022 The McDonald Memorial Pipe Band.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2022 PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2022 PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2022 ST Patrick enjoying the St Patrick's parade in Newry. NM221253

PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2022 SOME of the huge crowd enjoying the St Patrick's day parade in Newry. NM221242

PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2022 SOME of the Mexican dancers at the St Patrick's day parade in Newry. NM221238

PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2022 MEMBERS from Down Right Brilliant enjoying the St Patrick's day parade in Newry. NM221240

PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2022 BESSBROOK Crimson Arrow Pipe band at the St Patrick's Day parade in Newry. NM221222

PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2022 SOME of the huge crowd enjoying the St Patrick's day parade in Newry. NM221223

PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2022 SOME of the huge crowd enjoying the St Patrick's day parade in Newry. NM221224

PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2022 SOME of the huge crowd enjoying the St Patrick's day parade in Newry. NM221229

PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2022 SOME of the huge crowd enjoying the St Patrick's day parade in Newry. NM221225

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival which watched by thousands as it made its way through Derry city centre for the first time in two years. Picture Martin McKeown. 17.03.22

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival which watched by thousands as it made its way through Derry city centre for the first time in two years. Picture Martin McKeown. 17.03.22

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival which watched by thousands as it made its way through Derry city centre for the first time in two years. Picture Martin McKeown. 17.03.22

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival which watched by thousands as it made its way through Derry city centre for the first time in two years. Picture Martin McKeown. 17.03.22

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival which watched by thousands as it made its way through Derry city centre for the first time in two years. Picture Martin McKeown. 17.03.22

A dancer leaps in the air during the annual St. Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival which watched by thousands as it made its way through Derry city centre for the first time in two years. Picture Martin McKeown. 17.03.22

Beauty Pessu and Manal Hago from the North West Migrants Forum who take part in the annual St. Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival which watched by thousands as it made its way through Derry city centre for the first time in two years. Picture Martin McKeown. 17.03.22

Tony McBride wears a fiting suit during the annual St. Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival which watched by thousands as it made its way through Derry city centre for the first time in two years. Picture Martin McKeown. 17.03.22

