The Divine Comedy at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast - in pictures

The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)

The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)

The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)

The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)

The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)

The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)

The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)

The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)

The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)

The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)

The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)

The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)

The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)

The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)

thumbnail: The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)
thumbnail: The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)
thumbnail: The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)
thumbnail: The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)
thumbnail: The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)
thumbnail: The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)
thumbnail: The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)
thumbnail: The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)
thumbnail: The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)
thumbnail: The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)
thumbnail: The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)
thumbnail: The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)
thumbnail: The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)
thumbnail: The Divine Comedy perform at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 22, 2022 (Photo by Tremaine Gregg for Belfast Telegraph)