Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 2nd June 2022 Secretary of State for Northern Ireland hosts celebrations for HM the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at Royal Hillsborough The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations got off to a spectacular start at Royal Hillsborough today as Secretary of State, Rt Hon Brandon Lewis MP welcomed guests to Hillsborough Castle for a Royal Gun Salute and Medal Parade. This special event, jointly hosted by the Secretary of State, Alderman Stephen Martin (Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council) and Brigadier James Senior CBE (38 (Irish) Brigade) took place among the thousands of delighted guests at Hillsborough Castle’s Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Garden Party, which continues throughout the weekend. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.