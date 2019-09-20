Thousands celebrate Culture Night 2019 in Belfast [Photos]

Chris Maul blowing bubbles at Culture Night 2019 in Belfast. Credit: Freddie Parkinson

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Culture Night Belfast 2019 - the biggest evening in the city's cultural calendar lands on Friday the 20th September 2019. Celebrating seven years together Laura Herron and Mark Foster from Belfast

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Culture Night Belfast 2019 - the biggest evening in the city's cultural calendar lands on Friday the 20th September 2019. Dowhshire Brass Band during the Culture Night

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Culture Night Belfast 2019 - the biggest evening in the city's cultural calendar lands on Friday the 20th September 2019. Manukahunney Blue live during the Culture Night

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Culture Night Belfast 2019 - the biggest evening in the city's cultural calendar lands on Friday the 20th September 2019. Dowhshire Brass Band during the Culture Night

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Culture Night Belfast 2019 - the biggest evening in the city's cultural calendar lands on Friday the 20th September 2019. Second Nature live in Writers Square

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Culture Night Belfast 2019 - the biggest evening in the city's cultural calendar lands on Friday the 20th September 2019. David Tyler at the Culture Night

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Culture Night Belfast 2019 - the biggest evening in the city's cultural calendar lands on Friday the 20th September 2019. Celebrating seven years together Laura Herron and Mark Foster from Belfast

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Culture Night Belfast 2019 - the biggest evening in the city's cultural calendar lands on Friday the 20th September 2019. Jamie (9) and Ella (7) McQuillan from Belfast

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Culture Night Belfast 2019 - the biggest evening in the city's cultural calendar lands on Friday the 20th September 2019. Lynda Sullivan of Friends of the Earth and Extinction Rebellion

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Culture Night Belfast 2019 - the biggest evening in the city's cultural calendar lands on Friday the 20th September 2019. Manukahunney Blue live during the Culture Night

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Culture Night Belfast 2019 - the biggest evening in the city's cultural calendar lands on Friday the 20th September 2019. Chris Maul blowing his bubbles

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Culture Night Belfast 2019 - the biggest evening in the city's cultural calendar lands on Friday the 20th September 2019. David Tyler, Shelly Elwood and Jay Andrews taking in all the fun of the Culture Night

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Culture Night Belfast 2019 - the biggest evening in the city's cultural calendar lands on Friday the 20th September 2019. Power NI Girls Niamh Keller and Zoe Kyle

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Culture Night Belfast 2019 - the biggest evening in the city's cultural calendar lands on Friday the 20th September 2019. Zoay Legy and Raspberry Bibingka

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Culture Night Belfast 2019 - the biggest evening in the city's cultural calendar lands on Friday the 20th September 2019. Seadhna Morrison Curley (5) from Belfast with Power NI Girl Sara Spadon

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Culture Night Belfast 2019 - the biggest evening in the city's cultural calendar lands on Friday the 20th September 2019. Solving Brexit Brian Connolly

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Culture Night Belfast 2019 - the biggest evening in the city's cultural calendar lands on Friday the 20th September 2019. Venus Black by Andrew Moore

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Culture Night Belfast 2019 - the biggest evening in the city's cultural calendar lands on Friday the 20th September 2019. Miz Tasty as Snow White

Pacemaker Press 20/9/19 Belfast Culture Night begins on Friday , bringing a family friendly event with a range of activities that people of all ages can enjoy in the Cathedral Quarter and city centre. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 20/9/19 Belfast Culture Night begins on Friday , bringing a family friendly event with a range of activities that people of all ages can enjoy in the Cathedral Quarter and city centre. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 20/9/19 Belfast Culture Night begins on Friday , bringing a family friendly event with a range of activities that people of all ages can enjoy in the Cathedral Quarter and city centre. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 20/9/19 Belfast Culture Night begins on Friday , bringing a family friendly event with a range of activities that people of all ages can enjoy in the Cathedral Quarter and city centre. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 20/9/19 Belfast Culture Night begins on Friday , bringing a family friendly event with a range of activities that people of all ages can enjoy in the Cathedral Quarter and city centre. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 20/9/19 Belfast Culture Night begins on Friday , bringing a family friendly event with a range of activities that people of all ages can enjoy in the Cathedral Quarter and city centre. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 20/9/19 Belfast Culture Night begins on Friday , bringing a family friendly event with a range of activities that people of all ages can enjoy in the Cathedral Quarter and city centre. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 20/9/19 Belfast Culture Night begins on Friday , bringing a family friendly event with a range of activities that people of all ages can enjoy in the Cathedral Quarter and city centre. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 20/9/19 Belfast Culture Night begins on Friday , bringing a family friendly event with a range of activities that people of all ages can enjoy in the Cathedral Quarter and city centre. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 20/9/19 Belfast Culture Night begins on Friday , bringing a family friendly event with a range of activities that people of all ages can enjoy in the Cathedral Quarter and city centre. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 20/9/19 Belfast Culture Night begins on Friday , bringing a family friendly event with a range of activities that people of all ages can enjoy in the Cathedral Quarter and city centre. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 20/9/19 Belfast Culture Night begins on Friday , bringing a family friendly event with a range of activities that people of all ages can enjoy in the Cathedral Quarter and city centre. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Thousand of people are out and about in Belfast for Culture Night 2019 celebrations.