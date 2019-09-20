Home > In Pictures Thousands celebrate Culture Night 2019 in Belfast [Photos]Chris Maul blowing bubbles at Culture Night 2019 in Belfast. Credit: Freddie ParkinsonMandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Culture Night Belfast 2019 - the biggest evening in the city's cultural calendar lands on Friday the 20th September 2019. Celebrating seven years together Laura Herron and Mark Foster from BelfastMandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Culture Night Belfast 2019 - the biggest evening in the city's cultural calendar lands on Friday the 20th September 2019. Dowhshire Brass Band during the Culture NightMandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Culture Night Belfast 2019 - the biggest evening in the city's cultural calendar lands on Friday the 20th September 2019. Manukahunney Blue live during the Culture Night
Dowhshire Brass Band during the Culture Night
Second Nature live in Writers Square
David Tyler at the Culture Night Celebrating seven years together Laura Herron and Mark Foster from Belfast
Jamie (9) and Ella (7) McQuillan from Belfast
Lynda Sullivan of Friends of the Earth and Extinction Rebellion
Manukahunney Blue live during the Culture Night Chris Maul blowing his bubbles
David Tyler, Shelly Elwood and Jay Andrews taking in all the fun of the Culture Night
Power NI Girls Niamh Keller and Zoe Kyle
Zoay Legy and Raspberry Bibingka Seadhna Morrison Curley (5) from Belfast with Power NI Girl Sara Spadon
Solving Brexit Brian Connolly
Venus Black by Andrew Moore
Miz Tasty as Snow White
Belfast Culture Night begins on Friday, bringing a family friendly event with a range of activities that people of all ages can enjoy in the Cathedral Quarter and city centre. Belfast Culture Night begins on Friday, bringing a family friendly event with a range of activities that people of all ages can enjoy in the Cathedral Quarter and city centre. Belfast Culture Night begins on Friday, bringing a family friendly event with a range of activities that people of all ages can enjoy in the Cathedral Quarter and city centre. Belfast Culture Night begins on Friday, bringing a family friendly event with a range of activities that people of all ages can enjoy in the Cathedral Quarter and city centre.
Fri 20 Sep 2019 at 21:31
Thousand of people are out and about in Belfast for Culture Night 2019 celebrations.