Throughout her reign Queen Elizabeth II was a regular presence at Britain's biggest sporting events - In pictures
Keith Bailie
The sporting world is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96. Among the mourners are many prominent figures from within the world of sport, while several fixtures have already been postponed including tomorrow night's Irish League games at Solitude and Inver Park. Throughout her reign the Queen was a regular fixture at Britain's biggest sporting events. Her favourite sport was horse racing, but she also enjoyed football, rugby, tennis and many others. Here’s some memorable images of the Queen at major sporting events.