Throughout her reign Queen Elizabeth II was a regular presence at Britain's biggest sporting events - In pictures

CHELTENHAM - MARCH 13: Champion jockey Tony McCoy is meets to The Queen whilst trainers Martin Pipe and Michael Dickinson look on, on the third day of The National Hunt Festival held on March 13, 2003 at Cheltenham Racecourse in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Julian Herbert/Getty Images)

Members of the Oakland Athletics baseball team, including manager Tony La Russa (fore, center left), shake hands with, rear, from second left, US President George HW Bush (1925 - 2018), British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, and US First Lady Barbara Bush - US First Lady (1925 - 2018), in a dugout at Memorial Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland, May 15, 1991. During her State Visit, the Queen was there to watch a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Oakland Athletics, the latter of whom went on to win the game, 6-3. (Photo by Arnie Sachs/CNP/Getty Images)

The sporting world is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96. Among the mourners are many prominent figures from within the world of sport, while several fixtures have already been postponed including tomorrow night's Irish League games at Solitude and Inver Park. Throughout her reign the Queen was a regular fixture at Britain's biggest sporting events. Her favourite sport was horse racing, but she also enjoyed football, rugby, tennis and many others. Here’s some memorable images of the Queen at major sporting events.