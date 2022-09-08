Throughout her reign Queen Elizabeth II was a regular presence at Britain's biggest sporting events - In pictures

German team captain Juergen Klinsmann celebrates with the trophy as British Queen Elizabeth II applauds after Germany defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 with a golden goal in extra time in the Euro 96 final at London's Wembley stadium, 30 June. (Photo credit should read BORIS HORVAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II presents the trophy to British tennis player Virginia Wade after she won the Women's Singles competition at Wimbledon, 1st July 1977. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Jul 1968: Rod Laver of Australia is handed the Wimbledon mens singles trophy by Queen Elizabeth II after winning the title at the all England club in London. Mandatory Credit: Allsport UK

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: The Queen greets past Olympian Dame Mary Peters (1972 Olympic pentathlon gold) at a receoption for past Olympians to mark the Centenary of the British Olympic Association at Buckingham Palace on March 23, 2005 in London, England. (Photo by John Gichigi/Getty Images)

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JULY 23: Connor Woodcock presents Queen Elizabeth II with a posy of heather during the Opening Ceremony for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park on July 23, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Members of the Oakland Athletics baseball team, including manager Tony La Russa (fore, center left), shake hands with, rear, from second left, US President George HW Bush (1925 - 2018), British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, and US First Lady Barbara Bush - US First Lady (1925 - 2018), in a dugout at Memorial Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland, May 15, 1991. During her State Visit, the Queen was there to watch a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Oakland Athletics, the latter of whom went on to win the game, 6-3. (Photo by Arnie Sachs/CNP/Getty Images)

9th May 1985: Queen Elizabeth II applauds enthusiastically as her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, tackles the obstacle course for coaches at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Queen Elizabeth II meets England rugby captain Martin Johnson and coach Clive Woodward at Buckingham Palace, London 08 December, 2003. Earlier the squad had paraded the trophy through the West End in a procession of open-topped buses. AFP PHOTO/FIONA HANSON/WPA POOL (Photo credit should read FIONA HANSON/AFP via Getty Images)

ASCOT, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Queen Elizabeth II presents Frankie Dettori with the winners prize for the Queen Elizabeth ll Stakes at The Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse on October 21, 2017 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

CHELTENHAM - MARCH 13: Champion jockey Tony McCoy is meets to The Queen whilst trainers Martin Pipe and Michael Dickinson look on, on the third day of The National Hunt Festival held on March 13, 2003 at Cheltenham Racecourse in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Julian Herbert/Getty Images)

Keith Bailie

The sporting world is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96. Among the mourners are many prominent figures from within the world of sport, while several fixtures have already been postponed including tomorrow night's Irish League games at Solitude and Inver Park. Throughout her reign the Queen was a regular fixture at Britain's biggest sporting events. Her favourite sport was horse racing, but she also enjoyed football, rugby, tennis and many others. Here’s some memorable images of the Queen at major sporting events.