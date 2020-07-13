Twelfth 2020: Parades take place across NI [Photos]

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 13th July 2020 - Members of the Shankill Protestant Boys Old Boys pictured during a parade on BelfastÕs Shankill Road. Almost 250 bands are expected to march in their own Twelfth of July parades across Northern Ireland on Monday. Large demonstrations have been called off because of Covid-19. But the Parades Commission has been notified of 248 parades from individual bands. Each year, the Orange Order marks the anniversary of the victory of Protestant William of Orange over Catholic King James II at the Battle of the Boyne in July 1690. King William pours water from the River Boyne on the on the Shankill Road during the parade. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.