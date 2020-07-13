Home > In Pictures Twelfth 2020: Parades take place across NI [Photos]King Billy leads the Shankill Protestant Boys Flute Band as they parade around the streets in the Shankill area of Belfast today. Credit: Stephen Davison/PacemakerPACEMAKER, BELFAST, 13/7/2020: King Billy watches the bands as they parade around the streets of the Shankill area of Belfast today. The Orange Order did not take part in their traditional Twelfth of July processions this year because of the restrictions around Coronavirus but there were band parades around local areas across Northern Ireland. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISONPACEMAKER, BELFAST, 13/7/2020: A Union Jack hairstyle for watching the bands parade around the streets in the Shankill area of Belfast today. Leading the Shankill Protestant Boys Flute Band as they parade around the streets in the Shankill area of Belfast today.
The Shankill Protestant Boys Flute Band as they parade around the streets in the Shankill area of Belfast today. The Orange Order did not take part in their traditional Twelfth of July processions this year because of the restrictions around Coronavirus but there were band parades around local areas across Northern Ireland. Members of the Belfast County Colour party in Belfast city centre today where they took part in a memorial service at the City Hall Cenotaph.
Jim Taggart sports a Union Jack hat and tie as he watches the bands parade on the Shankill Road, Belfast today.
Members of the Shankill Protestant Boys Old Boys pictured during a parade on Belfast's Shankill Road. Almost 250 bands are expected to march in their own Twelfth of July parades across Northern Ireland on Monday. Large demonstrations have been called off because of Covid-19. But the Parades Commission has been notified of 248 parades from individual bands. Each year, the Orange Order marks the anniversary of the victory of Protestant William of Orange over Catholic King James II at the Battle of the Boyne in July 1690. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.
Members of the Shankill Protestant Boys Old Boys pictured during a parade on Belfast's Shankill Road. Almost home! Leading the Shankill Protestant Boys Flute Band as they parade around the streets in the Shankill area of Belfast today.
Jonny Graham and his son Teddy during the band parades around the streets in the Shankill area of Belfast today. The Shankill Protestant Boys Flute Band as they parade around the streets in the Shankill area of Belfast today.
Members of the Shankill Protestant Boys Old Boys pictured during a parade on Belfast's Shankill Road. Taking a break during the band parades on the Shankill road, Belfast today.
Members of the Shankill Protestant Boys Old Boys pictured during a parade on Belfast's Shankill Road. Members of the Shankill Protestant Boys Old Boys pictured during a parade on Belfast's Shankill Road.
King William pours water from the River Boyne on the on the Shankill Road during the parade. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye. Members of the Shankill Protestant Boys Old Boys pictured during a parade on Belfast's Shankill Road. Members of the Shankill Protestant Boys Old Boys pictured during a parade on Belfast's Shankill Road. The First Ulster Flute Band parade past a mural that commemorates King William and the Battle of the Boyne in the Sandy Row area of Belfast today.
The First Ulster Flute Band parade around the Sandy Row area of Belfast today.
Members of the Shankill Star Flute Band pictured during a parade in the Shankill area of west Belfast. Members of the Shankill Star Flute Band pictured during a parade in the Shankill area of west Belfast.
Two young brothers pictured on Bray Street, off the Shankill Road in west Belfast, as they head to watch some local bands parade through the area. Members of Orange Lodge St. Pauls Church Defenders LOL 1960, with guest Tranent True BluesLOL 228 in Scotland, unveil their new banner in the grounds of Fernhill House, west Belfast. Members of Orange Lodge St. Pauls Church Defenders LOL 1960, with guest Tranent True BluesLOL 228 in Scotland, unveil their new banner in the grounds of Fernhill House, west Belfast.
The First Ulster Flute Band parade past a mural that commemorates King William and the Battle of the Boyne in the Sandy Row area of Belfast today. Dressed for the occasion as he leads the First Ulster Flute Band around the Sandy Row of Belfast today.
The First Ulster Flute Band parade around the Sandy Row area of Belfast today. Egmont Gardens
Members of the Shankill Star Flute Band pictured during a parade in the Shankill area of west Belfast.
Members of the Shankill Star Flute Band pictured during a parade on Disraeli Street in west Belfast. Members of the Shankill Star Flute Band pictured during a parade on Disraeli Street in west Belfast.
Members of the Shankill Old Boys Flute Band pictured during a parade on Dunboyne Park in west Belfast. Members of the Shankill Old Boys Flute Band pictured during a parade in the Shankill area of west Belfast.
Members of the Shankill Old Boys Flute Band pictured during a parade on Dunboyne Park in west Belfast. Members of the Shankill Star Flute Band pictured during a parade on Disraeli Street in west Belfast. Members of the Shankill Star Flute Band pictured during a parade in the Shankill area of west Belfast. Members of the Shankill Star Flute Band pictured during a parade in the Shankill area of west Belfast.
Shankill Protestant Boys parade in the Shankill area of north Belfast on July 13th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)
As part of their 12th of July celebrations, Hillsborough District LOL No 19 had lambeg drummers playing at three venues in the town – the Castle, the War Memorial and the Orange Hall. As part of their 12th of July celebrations, Hillsborough District LOL No 19 had lambeg drummers playing at three venues in the town the Castle, the War Memorial and the Orange Hall. Pic Graham Baalham-Curry
Marc Cairns, Worshipful District Master, Hillsborough District LOL No 19; Stephen Walker, LOL 602; Gary Hall, LOL 792. Pic Graham Baalham-Curry
Reece Houston, JLOL 55. Pic Graham Baalham-Curry.
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, a member of Lisburn Temperance LOL 152. Marc Cairns, Worshipful District Master, Hillsborough District LOL No 19. Pic Graham Baalham-Curry.
Mon 13 Jul 2020 at 12:15