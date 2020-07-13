Twelfthies 2020: Tele readers' pics from around Northern Ireland [Photos]

Abigail Flack from east Belfast celebrates the Twelfth. Picture sent in by mum Lisa Flack.

Lucy from Ballymoney enjoying the Twelfth at home. From Annie Hanna

Abigail Flack enjoying the 12th in east Belfast. With her mum Lisa Flack and nana Sharon Wylie.

Billy and Emily celebrating the Twelfth of July. Sent in by Katrina Galway.

Twelth of July celebrations in Rathcoole. Diane Mullan, Leah Carson & Chelsey Creigton

Major ready for the Twelfth. Photo sent in by Stewart Walker.

Jonathan Ramsay celebrating the Twelfth of July in Belgium

Twelth of July celebrations in Killyleagh. Sent in by Heather Hagan.

Twelth of July celebrations in Killyleagh. Sent in by Heather Hagan.

Broley. Sent in by Elisa Orr

Scott White on the march in Lurgan

Celebrating the Twelfth. Sent in by Patricia Carroll

Carson and Craig. Sent in by Valerie Quinn

Celebrating the Twelfth. Sent in by Patricia Carroll

Marc Cairns, Worshipful District Master, Hillsborough District LOL No 19; Stephen Walker, LOL 602; Gary Hall, LOL 792. Pic Graham Baalham-Curry

