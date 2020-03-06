Ulster Rugby Round-Up podcast: Where the coronavirus has left Ulster's season and how Armagh and Wallace impressed in Schools' Cup semi-finals

Wallace High centre Jack Dillon in action during their Danske Bank Schools' Cup semi-final victory over Methodist College Belfast at Kingspan Stadium (John Dickson/DICKSONDIGITAL)

The Ulster Rugby Round-Up, in association with Openreach, is here to look back at a huge week of Danske Bank Schools' Cup action.

Host Gareth Hanna is joined by rugby reporters Jonathan Bradley to take a look at how the coronavirus is severely impacting the rugby calendar this season, in particular Ulster's.

Gareth also speaks to rugby reporter Adam McKendry on the week's Schools' Cup semi-finals which saw Royal School Armagh and Wallace High set up a St Patrick's Day showdown with wins over RBAI and Methodist College Belfast respectively.

